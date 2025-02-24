New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Employers' Federation of India (EFI), in partnership with the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), organised Asia Pacific's first Regional Dialogue on Social Justice, under the Global Coalition for Social Justice in New Delhi, a release added.

The event marked the 74th Foundation Day of ESIC, celebrating its role in providing comprehensive social security to India's workforce.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports said, "By promoting collaboration among government, international organisations, workers' organisations, business and civil society, we aim to create tangible solutions that promote a fruitful working environment for all where no one is left behind. The coalition has emerged as one of the largest global movements dedicated to facilitating inclusive growth, reducing inequalities and ensuring decent work for all."

Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for Labour & Employment, said, "This global coalition for social justice aims to drive progress towards sustainable development by balancing economic, social, and environmental dimensions--reducing inequalities and poverty and making global needs through enhance multilateral cooperations and partnerships."

Gilbert F Houngbo, Director General, ILO, stated, "According to the World Social Protection Report by ILO, the proportion of India's population under at least one benefit of social protection has increased from 24 per cent to 49 per cent, doubling in a very short time. This achievement reflects the government's decisive actions in ensuring greater resilience and security for its people."

He appreciated India's lead in organizing the Regional Meet, saying it sends a strong message to both trading partners and employers on India's focus on labour welfare.

The event witnessed the launch of the e-Shram Mobile App.

Attending this global event, Sumita Dawra, Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment stated, "Initiatives such as the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme and the National Career Service (NCS) Portal are strengthening formal employment, while the e-Shram portal provides social protection to over 305 million unorganised workers."

Highlighting India's contributions to global labour practices, Arindam Bagchi, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to the UN and other International Organisations in Geneva, stated, "India's unique size, technological advancements, gig and platform economy make it a model for sharing best practices with the world. What we do domestically will shape global perspectives on labour, ensuring that workers, employers, and governments collaborate to navigate new areas of technology while upholding the core principles of social justice."

Key discussions highlighted strategies to enhance employment opportunities, particularly for youth and women, by fostering skills development, responsible business practices, and the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to boost productivity.

The Global Coalition for Social Justice, a global movement with over 336 partners, including 90 governments, aims to bridge social justice deficits through multi-stakeholder collaboration. (ANI)

