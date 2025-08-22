DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / India hosts International Mechanical Engineering Congress for the first time

India hosts International Mechanical Engineering Congress for the first time

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:55 PM Aug 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): For the first time in its history, the International Mechanical Engineering Congress & Exposition (IMECE) will be hosted in India. Traditionally held in the United States, the 2025 edition of IMECE will take place at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) from September 10 to 13, marking a milestone for the global engineering community.

Advertisement

As per a press release, the event, organized by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), is expected to draw widespread participation from researchers, industry leaders, policymakers, and students. Organizers estimate that IMECE India 2025 will feature more than 600 research papers, 400 speakers, 15,000 delegates, and 100 exhibitors, making it one of the largest gatherings of engineers and innovators in the region.

Speaking on the launch of the India edition, Madhukar Sharma, Director, ASME India Pvt. Ltd., said, "The launch of IMECE in India is a moment of great pride for ASME India and for the engineering community in India. Hosting this prestigious global congress in India for the first time demonstrates the growing importance of India as a hub for sustainable innovation and technological leadership."

Advertisement

The sessions will cover a wide range of topics, from additive manufacturing and advanced materials to clean energy technologies, artificial intelligence, robotics, and sustainable design practices.

K. Subramanian, Congress Chair of IMECE India 2025 and Senior Vice President at Ashok Leyland, stated, "This conference will bring together global experts to explore advancements in Sustainability, Innovation, and Inclusivity, addressing key challenges in technology, AI, sustainable design, and the role of mechanical engineering in solving global issues."

Advertisement

The congress will also see participation from distinguished figures such as Babasaheb N. Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Forge Group; N. Kalaiselvi, Director General of CSIR; Pawan K. Chandana, Founder and CEO of Skyroot Aerospace; and Thomas Costabile, CEO of ASME USA. These leaders will share insights on issues such as climate change, mobility, energy, and sustainable development.

Beyond the technical presentations, the event aims to strengthen collaboration between academia, industry, and government bodies. Registrations for the event are now open to delegates, faculty, and students. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts