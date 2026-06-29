India insurance market turns buyer-friendly amid reforms, increased competition: Report

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): India's commercial insurance market has become increasingly buyer-friendly, driven by regulatory reforms, higher foreign investment potential, abundant reinsurance capacity and heightened competition among insurers, according to Aon's Global Insurance Market Insights Q1 2026 report.

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The report said a series of regulatory changes introduced in 2025, including raising the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in the insurance sector to 100 per cent and easing board-related norms for resident Indian citizens, have improved the attractiveness of the Indian insurance market for overseas investors.

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It noted that the entry of new market participants and expansion in reinsurance capacity have softened market conditions across most insurance segments, with the property insurance market witnessing some of the steepest premium reductions.

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According to the report, "As a result of new market entrants, intense competition and expanded reinsurance capacity, market conditions are generally soft, particularly in the property market, where significant price reductions are available."

The report said the competitive environment is enabling corporate buyers to strengthen insurance programmes by securing broader coverages and higher policy limits, particularly to address emerging risks linked to climate change, cyber threats and supply chain disruptions.

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Highlighting the overall market environment, the report said pricing has declined across all major lines of business, with double-digit discounts available in property, directors and officers (D&O) liability, and cyber insurance. Capacity has also expanded as both insurers and reinsurers pursue growth opportunities, supported by the emergence of GIFT City as an international reinsurance hub.

"The reinsurance market is expanding following recent regulatory reforms and the success of the emerging financial services hub GIFT City, which has attracted new international and domestic reinsurance players to the market," the report said.

It added that while underwriting remains flexible across most insurance lines, cyber insurance continues to see stricter underwriting standards because of rising claims frequency and severity. At the same time, insurers are differentiating themselves by offering broader policy wordings and enhanced coverage in most other segments.

Aon's India Chief Broking Officer, Commercial Risk, Health and Wealth Solutions, Shantanoo Saxena, said the current market presents a significant opportunity for buyers to improve their overall risk protection.

"Abundant capital and relatively benign loss activity is driving greater competition and improved underwriting flexibility in the Indian property market, especially for well managed risks. This is an opportune time for Indian buyers to reinvest savings in broader coverage and increased limits, building resilience and capabilities," Saxena said. (ANI)

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