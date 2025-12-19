India is engaging with countries to export formal Halal-certified products: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): India is engaging with countries where Halal certification for the export of meat and meat products is mandatory, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

The India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed yesterday facilitates mutual recognition arrangements for Halal certification, acceptance of India's NPOP certification for organic products, and enhanced cooperation in standards and conformity assessment.

"For many years, three-four years, we have been trying to get the Gulf countries who are the largest users of Halal, other than some other Islamic countries, to accept formal Halal certified products rather than the current informal processes," Piyush Goyal told reporters at a press conference focused on the Oman CEPA.

Recognition of India's halal certification in Oman will reduce duplication of testing and certification, lower costs and improve market access for Indian exporters.

"We are going to focus on all the countries...We're going to engage with all 55 countries on a mission mode wherever Halal certification is largely required," he said.

"We are going to insist that only formally approved Halal certification should be accepted, because that is a proper process-driven Halal certification. We want to make sure that their religious sentiments are respected through a formal and official Halal certification process rather than the irregular processes that have prevailed for many decades in this country," he added.

The Commerce Minister also apprised the media that for the first time India's National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) regime has been accepted.

Organic products certified by India's Export Inspection Council (EIC) will now be accepted straight away in Oman.

"Oman will not require further testing. Any EIC (Export Inspection Council) inspected products will automatically be accepted in the Oman market," he noted.

The mandatory acceptance of certificates issued by EIC will facilitate trade and avoid unnecessary testing and inspection of India's exports at the port of arrival in Oman.

Negotiations for the India-Oman CEPA started in November 2023. The agreement was signed yesterday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Oman.

Piyush Goyal and Oman's Minister of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef signed the agreement.

India is getting 100 per cent duty-free market access for its exports to Oman, which almost covers 98 per cent of Oman's tariff lines and 99 per cent of the trade value.

The average duty structure is 5 per cent and almost 80 per cent of India's current exports are covered.

Duty concessions are kicking in from day one itself. Agriculture segments, which is very strategic for India and is related to livelihoods, has also been safeguarded in order to ensure the farmers' interests. (ANI)

