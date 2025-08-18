"India is the agriculture powerhouse", Mr. Narendra Kumar, Cholamandalam Investment, at Agri Startup Festival 2.0 - SRMIST

HT Syndication

Kattankulathur (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 18: "Without agriculture, there is no life. By 2047, strong agriculture will be essential for national prosperity," as Prof. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor, SRMIST said during 'Agri Startup Festival 2.0' conducted by SRM College of Agricultural Sciences, SRMIST-KTR, in collaboration with the Isha Save Soil Movement, hosted 'Agri Startup 2.0' on 17th August 2025.

The event provided a vibrant platform for farmers, youth, women entrepreneurs, and innovators across Tamil Nadu to exchange ideas and explore sustainable agriculture solutions.

The programme was graced by Mr. N. Selvam, Joint Director (Extension), Directorate of Extension, Department of Agriculture & Farmer Welfare, Government of India, also shared valuable insights on sustainable farming practices.

Distinguished presence included Prof. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice-Chancellor, SRMIST; Mr. N. Selvam, Joint Director (Extension), Directorate of Extension, Department of Agriculture & Farmer Welfare, Government of India; and Mr. Narendra Kumar, Executive Vice President and Head CSR, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited.

The Save Soil Movement, active in Tamil Nadu for nearly three decades, focuses on revitalizing soil health, improving farmers' livelihoods, and ensuring toxin-free food for all. Through initiatives like AGRI STARTUP 2.0, the movement supports the transformation of India into a nation of natural farming.

Mr. Narendra Kumar highlighted the impact of natural farming programs, "Across Tamil Nadu, we've trained farmers in sustainable techniques that improve livelihoods and provide chemical-free food. With 47 research centers and two model farms in Thiruvannamalai and Coimbatore, we demonstrate high-yield, cost-effective natural farming. Over ₹10 crore worth of produce has been sold, benefiting 11,500 farmers on 60,000 acres. By 2040, agriculture will be the cornerstone of our nation; doubling farmers' income is key to making India a true agricultural powerhouse."

Prof. C. Muthamizhchelvan emphasised, "Without agriculture, there is no life. By 2047, strong agriculture will be essential for national prosperity. At SRMIST, our agricultural college, research, and startup incubation initiatives are driving sustainable farming, empowering farmers, and securing the future of food and rural development."

Mr. N. Selvam, Joint Director (Extension), Directorate of Extension, Government of India, added, "This event aims to inspire and guide participants toward natural and sustainable farming practices, showcasing the government's support for organic agriculture and ensuring nutritious food for all."

Agri Startup 2.0 brought together innovators, farmers, and experts to celebrate and promote sustainable agriculture. By combining the vision of the Isha Save Soil Movement, government support, and entrepreneurial initiatives, the event reinforced India's path toward becoming a true agricultural powerhouse. With continued training, innovation, and collaboration, such platforms are set to empower farmers, strengthen rural economies, and ensure a future of nutritious, chemical-free food for all.

SRM College of Agricultural Sciences (SRMCAS)

SRM College of Agricultural Sciences (SRMCAS), a part of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST-KTR), offers specialised programmes, including B. Sc. (Hons) in Horticulture, B. Sc. (Hons) in Agriculture, M. Sc. Agriculture, M. Sc. Horticulture and Ph. D. Located on a sprawling 400+ acre campus in Vendhar Nagar, Baburayanpettai, near Acharapakkam, the college provides a comprehensive learning environment with smart classrooms, well-equipped departmental laboratories, and spacious playgrounds.

In addition to its excellent infrastructure, SRMCAS emphasises the use of advanced agricultural technologies. Students are trained in various agriculture-related software such as QGIS, GrassGIS, ILWIS, and Map Window, which help them apply geographical information systems (GIS) to agriculture. This technical training ensures that students are equipped with modern tools to address agricultural challenges. With 18 advanced laboratories, farms, protected cultivation, and cutting-edge research infrastructure, SRMCAS provides students with real-world exposure to agricultural innovations and sustainable farming practices. Our faculty comprises experienced academicians, researchers, and industry experts who mentor students to excel in academics, research, and extension activities. Through collaborations with national and international institutions, industry partners, and government bodies, SRMCAS fosters a culture of innovation, problem-solving, and rural development.

For more information, please write to:

Devadeep Konwar, Director - Communications

Email: director.communications@srmist.edu.in

