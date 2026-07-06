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New Delhi [India], July 6: India has crossed a threshold that reframes how the world should think about its commercial real estate. According to the India Real Estate Report 2026 by PropTech Pulse, the country now hosts more than half of the world's Global Capability Centres (GCCs) -- over 2,000 operating units that together occupy 263-plus million square feet of Grade A office space across the top seven cities. In 2025 alone, GCCs leased 31.8 million square feet, the highest single-year figure on record.

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For much of the last two decades, the APAC office conversation orbited around Singapore and Hong Kong. That centre of gravity has shifted. GCCs have accounted for roughly 40% of India's office leasing over the past decade, and in the four core technology clusters -- Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune -- they have absorbed an extraordinary 80.3% of space leased since 2023. This is no longer back-office overflow; it is the primary demand engine of Indian commercial real estate.

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What is striking in the 2025 data is not just scale but composition. The GCC story has evolved from cost arbitrage to genuine innovation leadership. Engineering R&D has risen to the top of GCC leasing activity, as global firms build dedicated India teams for product development, chip design, and industrial systems. BFSI has recorded the sharpest jump in share, with global banks and fintech players standing up large operations for risk analytics, compliance technology, and financial modelling. And for the first time, healthcare and biotech GCCs have crossed a double-digit share, as pharma and life-sciences majors establish India centres for clinical data analytics, drug-discovery support, and genomics research.

Together, the ER&D, BFSI and technology segments now represent about 75% of all GCC leasing, a diversification that the report frames as a structural resilience factor, insulating India's office market from single-sector demand shocks. Roughly 70% of GCC demand between 2018 and 2025 came from US-headquartered firms, underscoring how deeply India is now embedded in global enterprise operating models.

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The geography is broadening, too. Bengaluru remains the dominant hub, leading across tech, ER&D and product engineering with the largest GCC workforce concentration in the country. Hyderabad has become the standout for healthcare-biotech centres, powered by large campus developments. Pune anchors automotive, semiconductor, and industrial GCCs; Chennai combines ER&D strength with the tightest office vacancy nationally; and Mumbai and NCR serve as multi-sector hubs weighted toward BFSI and consulting. Beyond the metros, Tier-II cities, Coimbatore, Kochi, Ahmedabad and Jaipur are seeing first-wave GCC establishment as cost advantages, improving talent pipelines and infrastructure upgrades lower the barrier to entry.

The report attributes this durability to a combination of structural advantages: a vast graduate talent pipeline spanning entry-level to C-suite; operational costs materially below Western benchmarks even as capability has risen; world-class digital infrastructure, with 99.3% urban mobile coverage supporting hybrid global operations; supportive policy under Make in India and Digital India; a time-zone position enabling 24x7 coverage across APAC, EMEA and the Americas; and thriving innovation ecosystems in every major city.

The trajectory ahead is aggressive. PropTech Pulse projects that GCCs will surpass 350 million square feet of Grade A stock within the next three to four years, driven by new entrants and the expansion of existing players, with more than 2,500 GCCs targeted by 2030. Over 200 new GCCs entered India in the last two years alone.

The implication for developers, investors, and occupiers is direct. GCC demand is now the single most important variable in India's office market, and it is compounding, not fading. As the report puts it, India's office market is entering 2026 with demand-supply fundamentals firmly in favour of occupier-driven growth. The acute shortage of premium Grade A supply in corridors like Bengaluru and Chennai is expected to drive rental appreciation and renewed interest in asset-enhancement projects, making even upgraded Grade B stock strategically valuable.

The verdict from the data is hard to argue with. India isn't chasing APAC's office leadership. It has quietly assumed it.

Full findings are available in the India Real Estate Report 2026: https://www.aurumproptech.in/pulse/reports/india-real-estate-report-2026-residential-commercial-and-more

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