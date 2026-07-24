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Home / Business / India, Israel conclude 2nd round of negotiations for proposed FTA

India, Israel conclude 2nd round of negotiations for proposed FTA

Both sides hold detailed discussions across all areas of the proposed agreement

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:40 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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India and Israel on Friday concluded the second round of negotiations for the proposed India-Israel Free Trade Agreement (FTA), held from 20 to 23 July 2026 in New Delhi.

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During the four-day negotiations, both sides held detailed discussions across all areas of the proposed agreement and continued to make progress towards a balanced, comprehensive and mutually beneficial FTA.

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The Terms of Reference (ToR), signed in November 2025, continue to provide the structured framework for negotiations on the identified areas to strengthen bilateral trade, economic cooperation and the overall economic partnership between the two countries.

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Total merchandise trade between India and Israel stood at USD 3.93 billion in FY 2025-26. The two countries share strong complementarities across several sectors, and the proposed FTA presents significant opportunities to further enhance bilateral trade, investment and economic integration.

During this round, technical experts from both sides held dedicated sessions covering trade in goods, trade in services, rules of origin, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, technical barriers to trade, intellectual property rights, customs procedures and trade facilitation, economic cooperation, and other chapters under the proposed agreement.

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The discussions were constructive and forward-looking, with both sides engaging in detailed technical deliberations aimed at narrowing gaps and identifying areas of convergence.

India’s chief negotiator for the FTA, Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ajay Bhadoo reaffirmed India’s commitment to negotiating a balanced, comprehensive and mutually beneficial agreement that would further strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations between the two countries.

Earlier, on June 26, India and Israel discussed FTA covering goods and services, and the agreement could be signed in the near future as both countries seek to deepen economic cooperation and strengthen bilateral trade ties, Ofir Amami, Head of Economic and Commercial Mission at the Embassy of Israel.

“Currently, we are also in a discussion of a trade agreement between India and Israel. It’s still a process ongoing and hopefully we’ll be able to see it signed in the very near future,” she had said at the sidelines of the National Summit on Telecom Security in the AI and Quantum Age.

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