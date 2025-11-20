DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / India, Israel sign Terms of Reference to begin Free Trade Agreement negotiations

India, Israel sign Terms of Reference to begin Free Trade Agreement negotiations

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:10 PM Nov 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 20 (ANI): India and Israel have formally signed the Terms of Reference (ToR) to begin negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), marking a significant step toward strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

Advertisement

The signing ceremony was attended by India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal and Israel's Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat in Tel Aviv.

Advertisement

Speaking at the event, Minister Goyal confirmed that both nations have agreed to commence negotiations for a comprehensive FTA.

Advertisement

He emphasised that the proposed agreement would substantially enhance bilateral economic engagement.

According to Goyal, the FTA will open the doors to greater market access, flow of capital, investments and trade, both in goods and services.

Advertisement

He added that the agreement would help remove obstacles to doing business, provide clarity, predictability and stability to our economic engagement.

The minister stated that both the strategic partners with longstanding ties are "destined to bigger achievements and greater friendship."

Goyal highlighted the complementarity of the two economies, stating, "We are two countries which really don't compete with each other, which open the doors to products, goods, services and investments, where we act as a force multiplier for both countries, and we are ambitious to finalize a win, win, fair, equitable and balanced free trade agreement between our two democracies."

Underscoring India's strength in innovation, Goyal pointed to the country's robust intellectual property rights regime and its position as the world's third-largest startup ecosystem.

He noted India's growing focus on deep-tech sectors such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and machine learning, along with the expansion of data infrastructure across the nation.

The launch of FTA talks is expected to boost cooperation across technology, innovation, trade, and investment, further deepening the strategic partnership between India and Israel. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts