India – Italy Joint Venture to focus on advanced moulds, tooling, multi-material technologies and next-generation automotive applications

Strategic partnership aims to combine European technology with Indian engineering and manufacturing capabilities

Pune: Abhijeet Dies & Tools Pvt. Ltd., India, and INEVO S.r.l., Italy, today formally signed off on their strategic Joint Venture, Abhinevo Technologies Private Limited, marking a significant step in India–Italy industrial and technology collaboration. The new venture will focus on developing, engineering, manufacturing and commercialising advanced moulds, tooling and manufacturing technology solutions, initially targeting the automotive and plastics-processing industries.

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The Joint Venture brings together Abhijeet’s more than four decades of experience in tooling, engineering and plastics manufacturing with INEVO’s European expertise in high-precision injection mould technology, advanced surface applications and next-generation automotive manufacturing solutions.

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The partnership aims to progressively localise sophisticated manufacturing technologies in India and create an integrated capability covering the complete manufacturing value chain — from product and process engineering, tool design and simulation to tool manufacturing, trials, validation, industrialisation and production support.

The formal sign-off ceremony in Pune marks the beginning of a structured, long-term collaboration focused on technology development, capability building and manufacturing localisation in India.

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Mr. Jayamurugan Thangavel, CEO, Abhijeet Group, said, “This Joint Venture marks an important step towards technology-led manufacturing. By combining INEVO’s specialised European technology with Abhijeet’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities, we aim to build advanced capability in India and create a platform serving Indian and global customers.”

Mr. Abhijeet Raut, Director, Abhijeet Dies & Tools Pvt. Ltd., said, “The real value of this partnership will be in taking advanced technologies from concept to industrialisation. Through Abhinevo, we aim to give customers access to sophisticated tooling and manufacturing solutions with closer engineering collaboration, faster development and globally benchmarked quality—converting technology into robust, repeatable and commercially viable manufacturing solutions.”

INEVO, which became an independent company in 2020 following the spin-off of the mould division of INglass, has tooling heritage dating back to 1987. The company specialises in sophisticated injection moulds and plastic processing technologies, with capabilities spanning multi-material and multi-colour moulding, automotive lighting tooling, In-Mould Decoration (IMD), In-Mould Labelling (IML), injection on decorative and functional foils and advanced surface technologies.

INEVO has an international customer base and reports an export share of more than 80%, with more than 100 injection tools produced annually.

Mr. Roberto Fagarazzi, Managing Director – Sales, INEVO S.r.l., said, “India is becoming increasingly important in the global automotive manufacturing landscape, and customers are looking for greater localisation without compromising technology, quality or manufacturing performance. We see a strong opportunity to bring INEVO’s experience in advanced moulds, multi-material technologies, smart surfaces and industrialisation closer to this market.”

“Abhijeet has a strong tooling and manufacturing foundation, engineering resources and an established automotive presence. The combination of INEVO’s specialized technology with Abhijeet’s manufacturing expertise creates a strong platform for long-term development. Our ambition is to develop solutions together in India, build local technical competence and progressively create opportunities that can serve customers both in India and internationally,” he added.

The initial technology focus of Abhinevo Technologies will include 2K and multi-component mould technology, PUR-based advanced surface technologies, IMD, IML, In-Mould Coating, functional and decorative film integration, advanced mould engineering, process simulation and optimisation and other high-precision tooling solutions.

The technologies are expected to support applications such as automotive interiors and exteriors, decorative and functional components, smart surfaces and other complex plastic components. Depending on the application, advanced processes can enable greater design flexibility, functional integration, improved surface quality, dimensional consistency, process repeatability and reduced secondary operations.

The Joint Venture is also expected to strengthen India’s manufacturing ecosystem by bringing specialised technology and engineering capabilities closer to domestic automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers. By developing advanced tooling and process capabilities locally, the partnership aims to support shorter development cycles, faster trials and modifications, greater localisation and improved access to globally benchmarked manufacturing solutions.

Crescendo Worldwide played a key role in facilitating the partnership journey between Abhijeet Dies & Tools Pvt. Ltd. and INEVO S.r.l. Starting in early 2025, Crescendo Worldwide worked closely with Abhijeet to identify and engage with potential international technology partners, conducted discussions with multiple prospective companies on Abhijeet’s behalf, and facilitated introductions and business engagements. Crescendo Worldwide also coordinated visits and meetings with potential partners, supporting the evaluation and development of the collaboration. Following these engagements, Crescendo facilitated the introduction and subsequent signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Abhijeet Dies & Tools and INEVO in India in June 2025. The collaboration subsequently progressed towards the establishment of Abhinevo Technologies Private Limited, with the Joint Venture formally signed in September 2026.

Mr. Luigi Cover, CEO, INEVO S.r.l., along with Mr. Roberto Fagarazzi, MD, Mr. Andreas Popp, MD, INEVO GmbH, Mr. Nikhil Raut, Director, and Mr. Abhijeet Raut, Director, along with senior representatives of Abhijeet Dies & Tools, attended the occasion.

The organisers sincerely thank Ms. Palak Sahni from the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), New Delhi, for joining the ceremony virtually and witnessing the formal signing of this significant India–Italy Joint Venture.

Representatives of Crescendo Worldwide, including Mrs. Jalpa Jadhav and Mr. Makrand Kolekar, are also associated with the partnership and attended the occasion.

Mr. Nikhil Raut, Director, Abhijeet Dies & Tools Pvt. Ltd., said, “This partnership is more than a business agreement. It brings together two companies, cultures and capabilities with a shared ambition to create something meaningful and long-lasting, built on trust, teamwork and mutual respect.”

He added, “The true success of Abhinevo will be measured by what our teams create together, the value we deliver to customers and the trust we build over the years ahead.” The JV intends to progressively serve Indian and international markets.

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