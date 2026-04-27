India ITME Society Leads First-Ever Textile Trade Business Delegation to Indonesia

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New Delhi [India], April 27: India ITME Society proudly announces the successful completion of its first-ever Textile Engineering Industry Business Delegation to Indonesia with the intent to create a structured platform for dialogue between Indian textile machinery manufacturers and Indonesian textile Industry.

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The high-level delegation comprised of major Textile machinery segments viz. Spinning (6), Weaving (1), Processing (6), Dyestuff & Chemicals (2), Handling & Packaging (1), Association & Chamber (2). A total of 18 Companies & 23 Delegates from India visited key industrial hubs in Indonesia to explore trade opportunities, technology partnerships and long-term business collaborations.

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The 4-day delegation 12th to 16th April 2026, covered 2 major textile cities of Indonesia i.e. Bandung & Jakarta & during visit, the delegation engaged in various activities such as

- Productive Meetings with

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- The Ministry of Industry of the Republic of Indonesia (Kemenperin)

- Prominent Indonesian textile manufacturers, industry associations and trade bodies such as

- IndCham (India Indonesia Chamber of Commerce)

- The Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN)

- Visit to

- Pt. Sipatex Putri Lestari, Bandung one of the top integrated textile manufacturing companies.

- The 22nd edition Indo Intertex 2026 & Inatex 2026

- Industry Interaction, Press briefing & Networking - A special business seminar was organized in Bandung, for a focussed interaction with prominent Indonesian industry leaders & Textile community. This session was also attended by Indonesian Media interviewing Indian delegation.

The one to one session was graced by H.E. Shri Sandeep Chakravorty, Ambassador of India to Indonesia; Mr. Jemmy Kartiva, API Chairman & President Director PT Dhanar Mas Group; Mr. David Leonardi, Vice-Chairman API & Operations Director, Pt. Sipatex Putri Lestari; Mr. V. K. Agarwal, CEO, PT. Embee Plumbon; Mr. Anil Tibrewal, CEO, PT. Indorama Synthetics and PT. Indorama Teknologies, Mr. Ganesh Sethuraman, CEO, PT. Kewalram Group, Mr. Rakesh Mittal, Head of Indorama Filament Division; Mr. Amit Baid, Head of Business Development, PT. Asia Pacific Rayon; Mr. Vinayak Shandilya, Operational Director, PUM International; Mr. Narendra Krishna Shandilya, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Pt PUM UTAMA & PUM International Limited.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ketan Sanghvi, Chairman India ITME Society emphasized that this delegation marks the beginning of a structured engagement program with Indonesia and the broader ASEAN region. The initiative aligns with India's vision of strengthening international trade relations and positioning Indian textile machinery manufacturers as reliable global partners.

About India ITME Society

The India ITME Society, 47-year-old nonprofit apex industry body dedicated to promoting the Indian textile engineering industry, through exhibitions, trade delegations, knowledge platforms and industry initiatives, the Society plays a pivotal role in strengthening India's position in the global market.

Press Release, Jakarta & Bandung, Indonesia

Dr. Seema Srivastava, Executive Director, India ITME Society.

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