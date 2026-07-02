India, Japan should deepen cooperation in EVs, green hydrogen, battery storage: Tata Chemicals MD R. Mukundan

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): India and Japan should deepen collaboration in electric mobility, battery storage, green hydrogen, carbon capture technologies and renewable energy systems to strengthen their economic partnership, said R. Mukundan, President, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Managing Director & CEO, Tata Chemicals Limited.

Advertisement

Addressing the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Mukundan said the India-Japan Clean Energy Partnership offers significant scope for expansion.

Advertisement

"Building on this, we deepen cooperation in electric mobility, battery storage, green hydrogen, carbon capture technologies and renewable energy systems," he said.

Advertisement

Mukundan suggested establishing a structured India-Japan Clean Technology Working Group under the India-Japan Business Leaders Forum (IJBLF) to take forward these ideas and projects.

He said India and Japan share a special strategic and global partnership founded on mutual trust, shared democratic values and a common vision for a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Advertisement

According to him, the partnership is steadily expanding across economic, technological and strategic domains, making it one of the most enduring and forward-looking bilateral relationships.

Mukundan said meetings between the leaders of the two countries have enabled businesses to advance cooperation in priority areas such as digital transformation, critical minerals, space, energy and human resource development.

He also highlighted the opportunity to expand the India-Japan Digital Partnership 2.0 in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotics, quantum computing and advanced manufacturing.

He said India's strong IT ecosystem and talent base can complement Japan's technological leadership. Mukundan added that the industry would continue connecting innovation ecosystems, facilitating venture partnerships and supporting the adoption of Industry 5.0 and smart manufacturing solutions, particularly among MSMEs.

He also highlighted skill development as another important pillar of the partnership, supported by initiatives such as the Technical Internship Training Program (TITP) and the Specified Skill Worker Framework, and said there is strong potential to scale these efforts further through structured industry partnerships aligned with future technologies. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)