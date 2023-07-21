India, Japan sign pact for semiconductor development

PTI

New Delhi

India and Japan on Thursday signed an agreement to develop the semiconductor ecosystem, including research and manufacturing, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday. “Japan and India have signed a memorandum for semiconductor design, manufacturing, equipment research, talent development and to bring resilience in the semiconductor supply chain,” Vaishnaw said. TNS

Newgen Software profit up 57% at Rs 30 cr in Q1

New Delhi

Unified digital transformation solutions provider Newgen Software Technologies Ltd has reported a 57% rise in its profit after tax at Rs 30 crore in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 251.7 crore in the reporting quarter, which was 34 per cent higher than Rs 187.9 crore in the year-ago period.

#Japan