India, Japan sign pact for semiconductor development

New Delhi
India and Japan on Thursday signed an agreement to develop the semiconductor ecosystem, including research and manufacturing, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday. “Japan and India have signed a memorandum for semiconductor design, manufacturing, equipment research, talent development and to bring resilience in the semiconductor supply chain,” Vaishnaw said. TNS
Newgen Software profit up 57% at Rs 30 cr in Q1
New Delhi
Unified digital transformation solutions provider Newgen Software Technologies Ltd has reported a 57% rise in its profit after tax at Rs 30 crore in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 251.7 crore in the reporting quarter, which was 34 per cent higher than Rs 187.9 crore in the year-ago period.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Women paraded naked: Manipur shocker sparks nationwide outrage; 140 cr Indians shamed: Modi; House stalled
Oppn wants debate, PM’s statement in Parl | Govt says Home M...
Mob leader among four arrested in Manipur
Twitter restrained from sharing video clips
Grossest of rights violation: SC says if govt won't act, it will
Asks Centre, state to inform about action taken on Manipur b...
Democracy has turned into mobocracy: Cong slams govt over Manipur unrest
Seeks President’s rule, CM’s ouster