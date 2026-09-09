India joins global call to action for 6G leadership and security

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): India has endorsed the Call to Action for 6G Leadership and Security, joining like-minded governments in committing to shape the next generation of wireless technology around openness, interoperability, security, resilience and innovation-led competition, the Ministry of Communications said on Wednesday.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will lead India’s engagement under the Call to Action, coordinating follow-up with government agencies, industry, academia and other stakeholders, the Ministry noted in its release.

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India has joined 18 other countries that have endorsed the initiative including Canada, Costa Rica, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Honduras, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Norway, Paraguay, the Republic of Korea, Romania, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States.

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As per the release, the endorsement was announced on the sidelines of the G20 Innovation Ministerial, held in North Carolina, United States, on 1-2 September 2026 under the United States’ G20 Presidency.

“Under the Call to Action, participating governments affirm that secure digital infrastructure is essential to technological competitiveness, economic prosperity and national security, and that advanced telecommunications networks are both the gateway to and the heart of that infrastructure,” the Ministry said.

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The Call to Action outlines a phased roadmap for participating governments to advance secure and interoperable 6G networks. Within one month, governments are expected to designate 6G experts and responsible agencies and identify key industry and academic stakeholders.

Within three months, they will engage the telecom sector to assess the emerging 6G landscape, identify barriers and explore resources needed to strengthen competitiveness. By six months, participants are expected to develop strategies for secure, resilient and sustainable 6G supply chains and consider incorporating 6G leadership and security into national and regional strategies.

Within 12 months, participating governments will meet in person in 2027 to review progress, share best practices and set priorities for the following year in consultation with industry stakeholders.

Welcoming the development, Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said in a post on X, “An absolute delight to announce India’s endorsement of the Call to Action for 6G Leadership and Security , joining 24 like-minded nations in advancing an open, interoperable, secure and resilient next-generation network.”

“This global partnership will help accelerate the development of secure 6G wireless networks and coordinate national strategies well ahead of 6G’s expected rollout in the 2030s. For Bharat, this complements our ongoing work in global standardisation and spectrum fora, as we strive to secure 10% of global 6G standards,” he noted. (ANI)

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