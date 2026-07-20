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Home / Business / India joins WTO Agreement on fisheries subsidies

India joins WTO Agreement on fisheries subsidies

The Agreement protects the livelihoods of traditional and small-scale fishers by promoting sustainable fisheries

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:49 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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India on Monday announced that it has joined World Trade Organization (WTO) Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies (AFS) after depositing its Instrument of Acceptance.

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India’s decision reaffirms the country’s commitment to sustainable fisheries management while preserving marine resources as a source of food security, livelihoods and employment for coastal communities.

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The WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, adopted by consensus at the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference in Geneva in June 2022, is the first multilateral WTO agreement with an environmental sustainability objective.

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It prohibits government support to illegal fishing activities and over-exploitation of stocks, contributing to the protection of marine life. The Agreement entered into force on 15 September 2025 after acceptance by two-thirds of WTO Members.

India is the 123rd Member of the WTO to deposit its Instrument of Acceptance. The Agreement focuses on subsidies related to marine wild capture fishing and fishing-related activities at sea. Importantly, aquaculture and inland fisheries remain outside the scope of this Agreement.

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The Agreement protects the livelihoods of traditional and small-scale fishers by promoting sustainable fisheries. It prohibits subsidies linked to illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing and fishing of overfished stocks, thereby addressing unsustainable fishing practices that threaten marine resources and safeguarding the long-term interests of traditional and small-scale fishing communities.

It also creates a more equitable global fisheries regime by disciplining harmful subsidies that support large, heavily subsidised industrial fishing fleets operated by distant water fishing nations. This benefits countries like India, where fisheries are predominantly small-scale and which are not major participants in industrial fishing.

Furthermore, the Agreement enhances India’s credibility as a responsible seafood exporter, thereby supporting improved access to premium markets that increasingly value sustainability and traceability.

At the same time, the predominance of aquaculture-based shrimp in India’s seafood exports, which falls outside the scope of the Agreement, ensures the continued resilience and competitiveness of the country’s seafood export sector.

The WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies seeks to promote the conservation and sustainable use of marine fisheries resources while providing appropriate flexibilities for developing and least-developed country Members.

India’s acceptance of the Agreement reflects its commitment to sustainable fisheries management and responsible marine resource governance. India’s domestic fisheries management framework is in alignment with the Agreement and safeguards the interests of traditional and small-scale fishers while contributing to global efforts to promote sustainable fisheries. Above all, by becoming a party to this Agreement, India reinforces its unwavering commitment to the rules-based trading system with the WTO at its core.

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