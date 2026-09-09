India launches first independent photonics industry body to boost innovation, collaboration

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): India on Wednesday launched its first independent, ecosystem-led photonics industry body, the India Photonics Association (IPA), to boost innovation, strengthen industry collaboration and fuel the country’s capabilities in the rapidly growing sector.

The IPA will serve as a neutral platform for collaboration and industry engagement while providing technically rigorous, industry-grounded inputs to support informed policymaking and strengthen India’s position in the global photonics ecosystem.

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The association was inaugurated in the presence of Sarin Sundar, CTO, India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), along with industry leaders, technology experts, researchers and other key stakeholders, according to a release.

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"Success of any association and ecosystem driven society is defined by how much tangible value we are able to create by connecting and empowering the members to grow the business opportunities. And that is what we look forward to with the IPA, we want it to include end-to-end supply chain partnerships to build world-class Photonics products in India, for India and for the World," said Rohin Y, Board Member, India Photonics Association and Founder-CEO, LightSpeed Photonics.

The inaugural event focused on collaboration, knowledge-sharing and coordinated growth across the industry, with participants exchanging views on developments shaping the future of photonics in India.

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"Every byte of data crossing India's internet, every image from our satellites, every laser in our operating theatres — all of it is photonics. We are not building a niche association. We are building the foundation of India's digital future," said Ashwini Aggarwal, Director General, India Photonics Association.

India’s photonics ecosystem is gaining momentum, with the country’s market estimated at USD 78.4 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 155 billion by 2034. Silicon photonics, which is central to next-generation data infrastructure, is growing at nearly 29 per cent CAGR.

"Silicon gave the world the chip. Photonics will give the world what comes next. India needs to be at that frontier — not watching from the sidelines," said Aggarwal.

Photonics is also playing an expanding role across India’s critical infrastructure and emerging technologies. BharatNet is the world’s largest optical fibre programme, ISRO is deploying optical inter-satellite links, while data centres are increasingly dependent on optical transceivers, according to the release.

The IPA is a knowledge-driven association representing India’s photonics community and seeks to facilitate coordinated progress across the sector. (ANI)

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