DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India launches first independent photonics industry body to boost innovation, collaboration

India launches first independent photonics industry body to boost innovation, collaboration

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:07 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): India on Wednesday launched its first independent, ecosystem-led photonics industry body, the India Photonics Association (IPA), to boost innovation, strengthen industry collaboration and fuel the country’s capabilities in the rapidly growing sector.

The IPA will serve as a neutral platform for collaboration and industry engagement while providing technically rigorous, industry-grounded inputs to support informed policymaking and strengthen India’s position in the global photonics ecosystem.

Advertisement

The association was inaugurated in the presence of Sarin Sundar, CTO, India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), along with industry leaders, technology experts, researchers and other key stakeholders, according to a release.

Advertisement

"Success of any association and ecosystem driven society is defined by how much tangible value we are able to create by connecting and empowering the members to grow the business opportunities. And that is what we look forward to with the IPA, we want it to include end-to-end supply chain partnerships to build world-class Photonics products in India, for India and for the World," said Rohin Y, Board Member, India Photonics Association and Founder-CEO, LightSpeed Photonics.

The inaugural event focused on collaboration, knowledge-sharing and coordinated growth across the industry, with participants exchanging views on developments shaping the future of photonics in India.

Advertisement

"Every byte of data crossing India's internet, every image from our satellites, every laser in our operating theatres — all of it is photonics. We are not building a niche association. We are building the foundation of India's digital future," said Ashwini Aggarwal, Director General, India Photonics Association.

India’s photonics ecosystem is gaining momentum, with the country’s market estimated at USD 78.4 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 155 billion by 2034. Silicon photonics, which is central to next-generation data infrastructure, is growing at nearly 29 per cent CAGR.

"Silicon gave the world the chip. Photonics will give the world what comes next. India needs to be at that frontier — not watching from the sidelines," said Aggarwal.

Photonics is also playing an expanding role across India’s critical infrastructure and emerging technologies. BharatNet is the world’s largest optical fibre programme, ISRO is deploying optical inter-satellite links, while data centres are increasingly dependent on optical transceivers, according to the release.

The IPA is a knowledge-driven association representing India’s photonics community and seeks to facilitate coordinated progress across the sector. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts