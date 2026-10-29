India leads global green hydrogen supply commitments at over 5.5 lakh tonnes annually: Govt

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): India has emerged as the global leader in green hydrogen supply commitments, with Indian companies signing agreements covering over 5.5 lakh metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) as of October 2026, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said on Thursday.

The milestone comes amid a sharp rise in new agreements, with Indian companies signing 18 deals covering over 4 lakh MTPA of green hydrogen equivalent in 2026 alone.

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"Till October 2026, Indian companies have signed the world's largest Green Hydrogen offtake commitments - totalling over 5.5 lakh MTPA -positioning India as the global leader in Green Hydrogen supply commitments," the ministry said.

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According to the ministry, Indian companies have signed 23 supply contracts covering 5,55,610 MTPA of green hydrogen equivalent since the launch of the National Green Hydrogen Mission in 2023.

"Since the launch of the National Green Hydrogen Mission in 2023, altogether 23 offtake contracts covering about 5.5 lakh MTPA of Green Hydrogen equivalent have been signed, out of which over 70% are earmarked for exports," the release stated.

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These commitments represent approximately 11 per cent of India's target of producing at least 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030.

The agreements are also expected to drive substantial investments in the sector.

"Fulfilling these comprehensive domestic and international agreements would require aggregate capital investment exceeding Rs 90,000 Crore (approximately USD 9.5 Billion)," the ministry added.

The agreements include major supply commitments with buyers in Japan, Germany and South Korea.

Reliance Industries has signed a long-term green ammonia supply contract worth over USD 3 billion with South Korea's Samsung C&T Corporation, with deliveries expected to begin in 2028.

AM Green has also secured a long-term agreement to supply green ammonia to Germany under the H2Global auction mechanism, with deliveries expected from 2029.

The ministry said, "Indian suppliers are offering the world's most competitive prices for Green Ammonia and Green Methanol, strengthening India's leading position in European and Japanese markets."

On the domestic front, agreements have been signed under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) programme to supply 6.7 lakh MTPA of green ammonia to 11 fertiliser units.

Projects have also been awarded for supplying 30,000 MTPA of green hydrogen to refineries operated by IOCL, BPCL, HPCL and NRL.

However, the contracted volumes represent future supply commitments rather than actual production.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission, approved in January 2023 with an initial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore, targets annual production capacity of at least 5 million metric tonnes by 2030 and envisages investments exceeding Rs 8 lakh crore. (ANI)

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