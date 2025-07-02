India likely to have social security agreement with UK

India might soon have a social security pact with the UK as an in-built component of the free trade agreement (FTA), which had been finalised between the two countries, a source said on Wednesday.

The source said from now onwards, the social security agreement (SSA) would be an in-built component of all free trade agreements to be negotiated in future.

“The UK is believed to have agreed on the social security component under the FTA negotiations, which would be ratified in the near future,” the source said. At present, India has SSAs with 22 countries including Canada, Japan, Australia, Germany, Sweden and Brazil.