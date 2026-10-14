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Home / Business / India looks to AI to make power grid more reliable, secure and smart: MoS MNRE

India looks to AI to make power grid more reliable, secure and smart: MoS MNRE

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ANI
Updated At : 02:21 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): The government is looking to expand the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in India's power sector to make the electricity grid more reliable, resilient and secure, Union Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik said on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Central Electricity Authority's (CEA) 53rd Foundation Day brainstorming event in New Delhi, Naik said AI would play an important role in managing the country's vast transmission network and improving electricity services.

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"To make this large electricity grid reliable, resilient, safe, secure and smart, we need artificial intelligence," Naik said.

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The push towards AI comes as India expands its electricity generation capacity, particularly from renewable sources, increasing the need for better grid management, demand forecasting and integration of solar and wind energy into the power system.

Naik said the government was examining how AI could be used across the electricity sector to improve services and strengthen operations.

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"Today is the age of artificial intelligence. AI is affecting every aspect of our lives. Therefore, we want to ensure that AI is properly used in our power sector so that we can provide better services to people," he said.

He added that the two-day conference would discuss how the power sector and the ministry could become AI-enabled, alongside issues related to generation, transmission, distribution, renewable energy integration and technical safety standards.

Highlighting the expansion of India's electricity infrastructure, Naik said the country's total installed power generation capacity had reached 558 gigawatts (GW), with non-fossil fuel sources accounting for 308 GW, or around 55 per cent.

"We had committed to achieving 50 per cent installed capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030, but we achieved this target five years ahead of schedule," he said.

The minister also referred to the country's efforts to expand renewable and non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, underscoring the need for supporting infrastructure as the electricity generation mix changes.

On electricity distribution, Naik said around 7.75 crore smart meters had been installed across the country, helping utilities better understand consumption patterns and balance electricity generation with demand.

He also said India's transmission network had expanded to around five lakh circuit kilometres, supporting efforts to strengthen power connectivity across the country.

Naik said the conference would deliberate on the use of AI to make this expanding electricity network more efficient, reliable and secure, while improving electricity services for consumers. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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