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Home / Business / India looks to Danish expertise to cut industrial energy costs, improve competitiveness: Prahlad Joshi

India looks to Danish expertise to cut industrial energy costs, improve competitiveness: Prahlad Joshi

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ANI
Updated At : 02:37 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): India is looking to work with Danish companies on energy-efficient cooling, industrial heat management and waste heat recovery to help domestic industries reduce energy costs and improve competitiveness, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Prahlad Joshi said.

Addressing the Denmark country session at the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo 2026, Joshi said Danish expertise in these areas, along with digital energy management, could support Indian industries in improving energy efficiency.

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"Danish expertise in efficient cooling, industrial heat, waste heat recovery, and digital energy management can help Indian industry reduce energy costs and improve competitiveness," he said.

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The minister also highlighted India's ability to sustain economic growth while reducing the emissions intensity of its economy, saying the country was demonstrating that development and decarbonisation could progress together.

"India has demonstrated that economic growth and emission reduction can go hand in hand. We are already decoupling economic growth from emissions," Joshi said.

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He pointed to India's economic performance, noting that GDP grew by 7.8 per cent in the first quarter, while the services sector expanded by 10 per cent. Manufacturing gross value added (GVA) grew by 9.2 per cent, while exports of goods and services registered 12.2 per cent growth.

Joshi said India's non-fossil fuel-based installed power capacity had increased from 80.3 gigawatts in 2014 to 310 gigawatts currently. Solar capacity rose from 2.8 gigawatts to 172 gigawatts, while wind capacity expanded from 21 gigawatts to 60 gigawatts.

He further highlighted that India had achieved 50 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources ahead of its nationally determined contribution target under the Paris Agreement.

The minister also called for greater cooperation between India and Denmark in renewable energy forecasting, grid balancing, smart grids, battery storage and demand-side flexibility.

He said the next phase of the energy transition would require better integration of renewable electricity across sectors to improve grid flexibility, reduce emissions and make more efficient use of energy.

Joshi also encouraged Danish businesses and financial institutions to view India as a growing market for clean energy manufacturing and long-term investment. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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