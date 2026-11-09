India may gain from changing global investment environment after US midterm elections: Report

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): India could emerge as one of the key beneficiaries of a changing global investment environment following the US midterm election results, with the possibility of lower crude oil prices, softer global bond yields and improved foreign investment flows, according to a report by Axis Mutual Fund.

In the latest November 2026 US midterm elections, the Democratic Party won control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, delivering a significant political setback to President Donald Trump's administration.

The report said the Democratic gains in the US Congress could increase legislative checks on the administration over the remaining two years of the US President's term, potentially creating room for a more measured approach towards geopolitical tensions, tariffs and financial conditions.

The Democrats have indicated that affordability, the conflict with Iran and tariffs will receive greater attention when the new Congress takes charge in January.

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Axis Mutual Fund said the changed political balance could ease some near-term global economic pressures, although it does not guarantee a return to the global economic and geopolitical conditions that existed before the current period of disruption.

"The result may create some room for a more measured approach to geopolitical tensions, tariffs and financial conditions," the report said.

One of the biggest potential benefits for global markets could come from lower crude oil prices if geopolitical tensions in the Middle East ease. A reduction in crude prices could also help moderate inflationary pressures and reduce the pressure on global bond yields.

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The report said India could particularly benefit from such a situation as it is a major importer of both energy and capital. High oil prices, elevated US yields and a strong US dollar have together created a challenging environment for emerging markets, affecting currencies and capital flows.

"India could benefit from a softer crude and yields environment because it is a major importer of both energy and capital," the report said.

According to the report, a sustained decline in crude prices could improve India's trade balance, reduce dollar demand and ease pressure on the balance of payments and the rupee.

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If accompanied by softer US bond yields, it could also create a more favourable environment for foreign portfolio investment flows into Indian markets.

Lower energy costs could also reduce imported inflation, transportation expenses and input costs for businesses. This may improve household purchasing power and corporate profit margins while providing greater flexibility for monetary policy.

For the stock market, the report expects a possible broadening of market leadership, with consumption-oriented businesses, financial companies and other interest-rate-sensitive sectors potentially benefiting from lower input costs and softer yields.

However, the report cautioned that attractive valuations alone may not be enough to support a sustained recovery in stock prices, as an improvement in earnings growth would remain important.

The report also highlighted that changes in US political leadership are unlikely to reverse long-term global trends such as strategic competition between the US and China, supply-chain restructuring and investment in critical minerals and technology. (ANI)

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