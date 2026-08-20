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Home / Business / India may lose USD 270 bn manufacturing GDP by 2035, USD 1 tn by 2047 without frontier tech: Report

India may lose USD 270 bn manufacturing GDP by 2035, USD 1 tn by 2047 without frontier tech: Report

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ANI
Updated At : 12:33 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): India could face a manufacturing GDP gap of up to USD 5.1 trillion by 2047 if it fails to unlock the potential of advanced manufacturing and adopt frontier technologies, according to a report by Angel One, which estimates that the country could miss out on USD 270 billion in additional manufacturing GDP by 2035 and USD 1 trillion by 2047.

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The fund house noted AI-led innovation and productivity gains, automation and digitisation, product and process innovation, and the adoption of frontier technologies are key enablers for unlocking India's advanced manufacturing potential.

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"AI led innovation & productivity gains along with industrial automation and adoption of frontier technologies to foster India's Manufacturing Progress," it said.

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It noted that AI-led companies in the US and China are driving a sharp rise in global market capitalisation, while India remains underrepresented in deep-tech and semiconductor leaders, leaving the country behind this growth wave.

The gap is also reflected in market performance, with India's CY25TD returns at 5 per cent, compared with 16 per cent in the US and 21 per cent in China, Angel One said.

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The report identified several areas where India could expand manufacturing, reduce import dependence and build strategic technological capabilities. These include electric drivetrain and battery systems, semiconductor chip engineering and design, resource circularity and component recycling, and new consumer appliances.

It estimated that wider adoption of cutting-edge technologies could add USD 1.1 trillion to India's manufacturing GDP by 2047, with AI and robotics expected to be significant contributors to this growth.

"There would be a significant gap of USD 5.1 trillion by 2047, if India does not unlock its potential of Advanced Manufacturing," the report said.

At the same time, failure to adopt frontier technologies across high-impact manufacturing sectors could result in India missing out on USD 270 billion in potential additional manufacturing GDP, the report noted.

"If the country fails to adopt frontier technologies in the high impact sectors but also encounter a potential loss in additional manufacturing GDP to an extent of USD 270 billion by 2035 and USD 1 trillion by 2047," it said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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