India moving from services nation to product nation, new products to take centre stage at IMC 2026: Scindia

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): India is moving from being a services-led technology nation towards becoming a product-focused technology nation, with new products and emerging technologies expected to take centre stage at the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday.

Speaking to the media ahead of IMC 2026, Scindia said the event will showcase India's growing capabilities in telecom connectivity and emerging technologies, with participation from hundreds of companies and thousands of exhibitors.

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He said the country's telecom connectivity is providing the foundation for exploring new frontiers of technology.

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"India today has a global comparative edge," Scindia said, highlighting the country's connectivity capabilities and the technology ecosystem being built around them.

The Communications Minister said the upcoming edition of IMC will feature a large number of companies and new products as India moves towards becoming a product nation.

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"We will have thousands of exhibitors, hundreds of companies, new products as India moves from a services nation to a product nation," Scindia said.

The 10th edition of IMC will be held from October 7 to October 10. The event is being organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

According to the Ministry of Communications, IMC 2026 is anchored around four key pillars -- Srishti, Suraksha, Sashakt and Samvardhan.

Srishti focuses on building the future through innovation, emerging technologies and solutions for the next generation of digital infrastructure. Suraksha focuses on strengthening trust through secure, resilient and trusted digital ecosystems.

Sashakt focuses on expanding opportunities by using technology to empower citizens, businesses, startups and communities, while Samvardhan focuses on the role of digital technologies in economic growth, investment, entrepreneurship and job creation.

Together, the four pillars are based on the theme of "Scale without boundaries", reflecting the aim of taking innovation, connectivity and digital transformation across sectors, geographies and communities.

Scindia also highlighted the scale of India's telecom connectivity, saying the sector has created a base on which new technology frontiers can be explored.

"The connectivity on which new frontiers of technology are being explored," Scindia said, while inviting industry participants to be part of the event.

IMC 2026 will showcase the convergence of several technologies, including 5G, 6G, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, cloud and edge computing, satellite communications, electronics manufacturing, quantum technologies and green technologies, according to the ministry.

The event will bring together Indian and global technology companies, telecom operators, policymakers, startups, investors, researchers and innovators.

Scindia said the upcoming event would provide an opportunity to witness the capabilities emerging from India's technology and telecom ecosystem.

"The 10th edition of the Indian Mobile Congress is nearly here. Tremendous amount of excitement, energy, and pulsing capabilities," he said.

The minister invited industry stakeholders and technology enthusiasts to attend the event from October 7 to 10, saying it represents a new phase of India's technology journey. (ANI)

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