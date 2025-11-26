DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / India must aim to become a manufacturer to the World, say industry leaders at the 21st CII Manufacturing Summit

India must aim to become a manufacturer to the World, say industry leaders at the 21st CII Manufacturing Summit

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:50 PM Nov 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): India must aim to become the world's manufacturing hub, industry leaders said at the 21st CII Manufacturing Summit 2025, stressing the need for competitiveness, sustainability, and global aspiration to drive the next phase of industrial growth.

Advertisement

While addressing the gathering, Jamshyd Godrej, Managing Director of Godrej & Boyce, said that India's manufacturing journey had long been overshadowed by its neighbours in Southeast Asia. "Countries like China and others in the region have become manufacturers to the world," he said. "This is something that we have to aspire to; we have to aspire to be a manufacturer to the world." Godrej noted that while India has made progress, there remains "an enormous amount remaining to be done."

Advertisement

He recalled how in earlier summits, multinational companies were skeptical about India's potential to become a manufacturing powerhouse. "Their resounding answer was no," he said. "That spurred us to make sure that we have policies and a welcoming atmosphere for promoting manufacturing."

Advertisement

Godrej emphasized that internal improvement within industries is key to competitiveness and innovation. "There is so much that industry can do to improve itself," he said. He added that the government's active engagement in trade deals and industrial policy could help India strengthen its position globally.

Speaking at the same summit, P. Anbalagan, Secretary (Industries) at the Government of Maharashtra, said that manufacturing remains the "hardcore backbone of the country" and an essential driver of employment and economic growth. "Manufacturing has the capacity to absorb low-skill, mid-skill, and high-skill workers," he said, underscoring the sector's inclusivity.

Advertisement

Anbalagan noted that while Maharashtra contributes significantly to India's economy, the state's manufacturing growth must accelerate to achieve its goal of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030. "Business as usual will never be enough," he said. "We need two-digit growth to reach that target." He added that Maharashtra aims to attract USD 500 billion in manufacturing investment over the next five years and create up to 10 million MSME units by 2030.

He highlighted the state's plans to decentralize manufacturing by promoting industrial development in emerging districts, supported by incentives such as power subsidies and tax returns. Projects like the Navi Mumbai International Airport, Vadhwan Port, and new logistics corridors, he said, will play a vital role in strengthening infrastructure and connectivity. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts