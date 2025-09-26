India must become self-reliant in rare earth elements' production: President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Amid global challenges, India's self-reliance in the production of Rare Earth Elements (REE) is vital for national security and realising the vision of a developed nation, President Droupadi Murmu said during the National Geoscience Awards 2024 at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Advertisement

"Rare Earth Elements are the backbone of modern technology. They power everything from smartphones and electric vehicles to defence systems and clean energy solutions. Given the current geopolitical situation, India must become self-reliant in their production," she said.

The President also underlined that REEs are considered rare not because they are scarce, but because the process of refining them and making them usable is extremely complex also stated that developing indigenous technology to accomplish this complex process would be a major contribution to the national interest, according to the President's Secretariat press release.

Advertisement

She made this statement during the National Geoscience Awards-2024 ceremony, held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. The National Geoscience Awards, instituted by the Ministry of Mines, Government of India in 1966, recognise individuals and teams for extraordinary achievements and outstanding contributions in various fields of geosciences, such as mineral discovery & exploration, fundamental and applied geosciences, mining and allied areas.

This year, 20 eminent geoscientists were honoured with 12 awards under three categories: the National Geoscience Award for Lifetime Achievement (one award), the National Young Geoscientist Award (one award), and the National Geoscience Awards (ten awards across various fields of geosciences).

Advertisement

The National Geoscience Award for Lifetime Achievement 2024 was conferred on Prof Shyam Sundar Rai, Senior Scientist at INSA and Visiting Professor at IISER Pune, for his pioneering contributions to Solid Earth and Exploration Geophysics, including seismic research across Peninsular India, the western Himalayas, and Ladakh.

The National Young Geoscientist Award was presented to Susobhan Neogi, Senior Geologist at GSI, for his work on the tectonic evolution of mobile and thrust belts in Meghalaya and Jharkhand, advancing knowledge of supercontinent assembly and mineral genesis.

Instituted in 1966 by the Ministry of Mines, the National Geoscience Awards honour individuals and teams for extraordinary achievements in mineral discovery, exploration, applied and fundamental geosciences, mining, and allied areas. This year, 20 eminent geoscientists were honoured with 12 awards across three categories.

The event was attended by Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, Ministry of Mines Secretary Piyush Goyal, Geological Survey of India (GSI) Director General Asit Saha, and other senior officials.

In her remarks, President Murmu underlined the importance of minerals in shaping human civilisation and modern industry. She called on geoscientists to harness ocean-based mineral resources responsibly while minimising ecological impact. Stressing the significance of Rare Earth Elements (REEs), she said India must become self-reliant in their production to ensure national security and technological growth.

The President also emphasised sustainable practices, urging the use of advanced technologies such as AI, drone surveys, and mine tailing recovery to add value and minimise waste. She said the awards remain a symbol of excellence, encouraging innovation and advancing India's mineral security.

In his address, Mines Secretary Goyal outlined the reforms introduced under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act to streamline mineral auctions and boost transparency. Minister Reddy congratulated the awardees and emphasised that geoscience will be central to achieving a Viksit Bharat by 2047. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)