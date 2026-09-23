DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India must decentralise R&amp;D to create jobs beyond major cities: Sridhar Vembu, Zoho Co-Founder

India must decentralise R&D to create jobs beyond major cities: Sridhar Vembu, Zoho Co-Founder

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:28 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 23 (ANI): India needs a more decentralised development model that takes R&D investment and sophisticated manufacturing beyond major cities to the district level, creating high-quality jobs in rural areas and reducing the need for young people to migrate to urban centres, Zoho Co-Founder and Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu said on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of Zoholics India 2026, Vembu said R&D-led employment and sophisticated small-scale manufacturing could play an important role in driving rural development.

Advertisement

“R&D jobs also can drive rural development by investing in sophisticated smaller scale manufacturing,” he said.

Advertisement

Vembu further stressed the need for greater investment to build domestic capabilities across critical technologies, beyond artificial intelligence.

“I wouldn't say change as much as, see, the current focus on R&D is very welcome. We need a lot more R&D investment so that we master all of the critical technologies we depend upon. That is not just AI.”

Advertisement

However, Vembu pointed out that the R&D push remains relatively limited in rural districts and called for a more decentralised approach to economic development.

“We have to have a much more decentralized model. It also to help our own cities, because otherwise all the youth have to migrate to Chennai or Bangalore or Pune or Mumbai or Delhi to get the best jobs,” he noted.

“We have to that is the one thing that I would focus on decentralized development model,” he said, stressing, “We have to focus on district level development.”

He also acknowledged concerns over technology-led job disruption, saying, “Any technology induces fear.” However, he stressed that people can reinvent themselves by retaining their critical thinking skills and flexibility.

“Jobs will happen, but we have to be ready, skilled, adaptive to get the jobs,” he said.

On the global economic and geopolitical environment, Vembu said India has the resilience to continue growing despite ongoing conflicts, while arguing that the country should increasingly rely on its large domestic market rather than depend solely on an export-led growth model.

“What we cannot do is simply just say we will only export the model that even China practiced, it's not really readily available because the West is not will not repeat that whatever they did with China. But the good news is we have a vast domestic market that can absorb our own production. So we we can have a much more domestic centric growth model,” he noted. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts