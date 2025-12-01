India must enhance domestic deep tech abilities: NSCS

Technology and deep-tech R&D must be viewed through the prism of economic and national security. This was stated by Lekhan Thakkar, Joint Secretary, National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) on Tuesday.

Speaking at the CII Global Summit on Technology, R&D, and IP 2025, he said India could no longer be seen merely as an importer of technology. “In a world of concentrated supply chains and rising geopolitical uncertainty, India must urgently build domestic capabilities across the deep-tech value chain to enhance resilience, competitiveness and strategic autonomy.” He said the future lied in co-creation, value addition and partnerships with like-minded countries.

