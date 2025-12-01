DT
Home / Business / India must enhance domestic deep tech abilities: NSCS

India must enhance domestic deep tech abilities: NSCS

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:04 AM Dec 17, 2025 IST
Technology and deep-tech R&D must be viewed through the prism of economic and national security. This was stated by Lekhan Thakkar, Joint Secretary, National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) on Tuesday.

Speaking at the CII Global Summit on Technology, R&D, and IP 2025, he said India could no longer be seen merely as an importer of technology. “In a world of concentrated supply chains and rising geopolitical uncertainty, India must urgently build domestic capabilities across the deep-tech value chain to enhance resilience, competitiveness and strategic autonomy.” He said the future lied in co-creation, value addition and partnerships with like-minded countries.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

