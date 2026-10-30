India must focus on grid infrastructure, battery storage to meet clean energy goals: ASSOCHAM

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): India must strengthen its electricity grid infrastructure, expand battery storage capacity and ensure the commercial viability of clean power to achieve its climate goals, industry body ASSOCHAM said on Friday, ahead of the COP31 climate summit scheduled for November 9-20 in Türkiye.

In a press statement, ASSOCHAM said that while India has made significant progress in expanding non-fossil fuel-based power capacity, greater investment in supporting infrastructure will be essential to ensure reliable electricity supply.

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"Clean energy capacity must be connected to the grid, supported by storage and made commercially viable, not just installed. Industry and government must work together to turn climate commitments into projects," said Saurabh Sanyal, Secretary General, ASSOCHAM.

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According to the industry body, India's non-fossil fuel-based power capacity reached 300.5 gigawatts (GW) in July 2026, following a record addition of 55.29 GW during FY2025-26, including 44.6 GW of solar power.

Non-fossil sources now account for over 54 per cent of India's total installed electricity capacity, surpassing the country's 2030 target of 50 per cent five years ahead of schedule.

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ASSOCHAM also highlighted the growing investment requirements for India's clean energy transition, estimating that achieving the country's 2030 climate goals would require USD 2.5 trillion.

"Achieving its 2030 climate goals requires an estimated USD 2.5 trillion, while battery storage requirements are projected to rise from 37 GWh by 2027 to 236 GWh by 2031-32. Strengthening grid infrastructure, storage and commercially viable clean power will be essential to translate installed capacity into reliable electricity," said Nirmal K Minda, President, ASSOCHAM.

The industry body said it is submitting a report titled ‘From Pledges to Projects: India's Agenda for COP31’ to the Prime Minister's Office, NITI Aayog and relevant climate-action groups.

The report outlines recommendations to mobilise climate finance, accelerate industrial decarbonisation and translate India's climate commitments into investment and implementation.

"India has demonstrated that a fast-growing economy can scale clean energy, achieving over half of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources five years ahead of schedule. COP31 must now focus on implementation, with industry playing a central role," Minda said.

ASSOCHAM said it would also advance industry engagement through an Industry Task Force, a Business Climate Investment Agenda and representations to ministries to support clean energy investments and implementation. (ANI)

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