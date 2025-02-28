DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / India must grow 7.8% annually to achieve developed nation status by 2047: World Bank

India must grow 7.8% annually to achieve developed nation status by 2047: World Bank

World Bank on Friday said India will need to grow by 7.8 per cent on average over the next 22 years to achieve the country's aspirations of becoming a developed country by 2047.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:52 PM Feb 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): The World Bank on Friday said India will need to grow by 7.8 per cent on average over the next 22 years to achieve the country's aspirations of becoming a developed country by 2047.

A new World Bank report released on Friday finds that this target of India is possible. Recognizing India's fast-paced growth averaging 6.3 per cent between 2000 and 2024, the report notes that India's past achievements provide the foundation for its future ambitions.

Getting there however would require reforms and their implementation to be as ambitious as the target itself, the World Bank said in a statement, soon after unveiling the report.

Advertisement

"Lessons from countries like Chile, Korea and Poland show how they have successfully made the transition from middle- to high-income countries by deepening their integration into the global economy," said Auguste Tano Kouame, World Bank Country Director.

"India can chart its own path by stepping up the pace of reforms and building on its past achievements," he added.

Advertisement

The report evaluates three scenarios for India's growth trajectory over the next 22 years.

The scenario which enables India to reach high-income status in a generation, requires: achieving faster and inclusive growth across states; increasing total investment from current 33.5 per cent of GDP to 40 per cent (both in real terms) by 2035; increasing overall labour force participation from 56.4 per cent to above 65 per cent; and accelerating overall productivity growth.

"India can take advantage of its demographic dividend by investing in human capital, creating enabling conditions for more and better jobs and raising female labour force participation rates from 35.6 per cent to 50 per cent by 2047," said Emilia Skrok and Rangeet Ghosh, co-authors of the report.

In the past three fiscal years India has accelerated its average growth rate to 7.2 per cent. In order to maintain this and attain an average growth rate of 7.8 per cent (in real terms) over the next two decades, the World Bank report recommends four critical areas for policy action: increasing investment; fostering an environment to create more and better jobs; promoting structural transformation, trade participation and technology adoption; and enabling states to grow faster and together.

In 2025-26, the Indian economy is projected to grow between 6.3 per cent and 6.8 per cent, as noted in the Economic Survey presented on January 31.

The survey document highlights that the country's economic fundamentals remain strong, supported by a stable external account, fiscal consolidation, and private consumption.

India's GDP grew by an impressive 8.2 per cent during the financial year 2023-24 and continued to be the fastest-growing major economy. The economy grew by 7.2 per cent in 2022-23 and 8.7 per cent in 2021-22. The government expects 6.4 per cent growth for the current fiscal. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper