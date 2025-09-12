India needs $10 trillion by 2070 to meet its net-zero target: Govt
India would need investments exceeding $10 trillion by 2070 to meet its net-zero target, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Thursday.
Speaking at FICCI LEADS 2025, Yadav said developed countries bore a moral responsibility to support the global south, observing that the UNFCCC process target of $300 billion by 2035 was inadequate and did not reflect the scale of the challenge.
Recognising the role of carbon finance, the minister highlighted the critical importance of operationalising Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. He explained how high-integrity carbon markets, governed by transparency and accountability, can channel billions into climate action.
Article 6 mechanisms allow countries to bilaterally and multilaterally trade climate outcomes, creating both a financial incentive and access to new technologies.
Yadav pointed out that the rising global temperature thresholds —1.5 to 2°C —symbolised not merely climate science but the consequences of unsustainable growth.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now