Home / Business / India needs $10 trillion by 2070 to meet its net-zero target: Govt

Critical importance of operationalising Article 6 of Paris Agreement
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:26 AM Sep 12, 2025 IST
Carbon neutral and net zero concept natural environment A climate-neutral long-term strategy greenhouse gas emissions targets Globe globe with green net center icon.
India would need investments exceeding $10 trillion by 2070 to meet its net-zero target, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Thursday.

Speaking at FICCI LEADS 2025, Yadav said developed countries bore a moral responsibility to support the global south, observing that the UNFCCC process target of $300 billion by 2035 was inadequate and did not reflect the scale of the challenge.

Recognising the role of carbon finance, the minister highlighted the critical importance of operationalising Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. He explained how high-integrity carbon markets, governed by transparency and accountability, can channel billions into climate action.

Article 6 mechanisms allow countries to bilaterally and multilaterally trade climate outcomes, creating both a financial incentive and access to new technologies.

Yadav pointed out that the rising global temperature thresholds —1.5 to 2°C —symbolised not merely climate science but the consequences of unsustainable growth.

