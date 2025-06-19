India needs a scale of transformation to become 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047: Pranav Adani

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises, on Thursday said that the "scale of transformation" is required for India to realise its full potential and become 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Speaking at the first foundation day of Chintan Research Foundation in New Delhi, Adani Enterprises Director said, "The scale of transformation is required for India to realise the full potential and become 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 as envisioned by PM Modi."

Speaking on the activities of the Chintan Research Foundation (CRF), he said that the CRF focuses on crucial issues like climate change, equitable energy transition, the evolving global economy, crucial supply chains and dynamic trade relations, and geopolitics that shape the world's future.

"For three decades now, the Adani Group has been driving growth and accelerating innovation by entering the toughest and most critical infrastructure sectors of our nation. We see the Chintan Research Foundation working on the same lines, entering critical areas of research, deliberation, recommendation and impact while upholding independence and editorial integrity," Adani added.

Separately, speaking to ANI on the economic growth of India, Pranav Adani said, "I think India is right now in a very great situation. I think these 1.4 billion people that we have are our real asset, like we heard in one of the speakers, he said that 50 per cent of the economy is really engaged in the growth of the GDP, and the other 50 per cent is passive. Now that has to really come into focus, and I think that's when the real Indian growth story will happen, and I'm very optimistic. We as a group are very optimistic."

Emphasising inclusiveness, Adani Enterprises' Director stated that CRF's work and research should be diversified beyond national capital so that other regions get the benefit of the remote areas.

"Let us move beyond Delhi. India is not just one city or one region. It is a chorus of diverse voices across geographies. The time has come to be inclusive by reaching out to Ranchi, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, the northeast, the coastal areas, and the heartlands. Our work must extend to wherever our people are... The Chintan Research Foundation must deepen its presence across regions, conducting ground-level research, engaging with local policymakers and arranging events nationwide. This will help regional priorities to surface, and then our job is to bring them to the nation's attention," Adani said.

He further added that the foundation "must offer policy narratives" to other developing countries.

"At the same time, our ambition must also cross borders and oceans. As the Global South rises, we must offer policy narratives to other developing countries based on our growth experience," he added.

Speaking to the media after the event, Adani also spoke about the safety and security of the projects of the Adani group, given the tensions in the Middle East, adding, "all our assets abroad are safe."

"There are concerns, but luckily, all our assets abroad are safe. We shouldn't worry about it," he added. (ANI)

