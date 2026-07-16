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Home / Business / India needs debt financing of Rs 130-140 lakh crore by 2031 to fund economic growth: Crisil

India needs debt financing of Rs 130-140 lakh crore by 2031 to fund economic growth: Crisil

Infrastructure, industry and non-bank lending sectors expected to account for the bulk of long-term debt demand during FY27-FY31

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:59 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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India will need debt financing of Rs 130-140 lakh crore between fiscals 2027 and 2031 to fund corporate capital expenditures, working capital demands, and retail credit consumption, as per Crisil’s latest Indian Debt Market Yearbook.

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According to the analysis, banks alone might not be able to fulfil India’s expanding financing demands, thus the country’s debt capital market will need to play a significantly bigger role in supporting the government’s Viksit Bharat 2047 agenda.

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It projects that India Inc. will spend between Rs 145 and Rs 155 lakh crore on capital projects between FY27 and FY31, which is around 50 percent more than the preceding five fiscal years.

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The report notes that the infrastructure and industrial sectors will need long-term debt of Rs 57-61 lakh crore, while corporate working capital and retail lending through non-bank lenders will require an additional Rs 70-80 lakh crore.

The research claims that India’s financing system is still largely reliant on banks, with gross bank credit making up 62 per cent of GDP at the end of FY26 and the debt capital market making up only 21.8 per cent of GDP. In contrast, debt capital markets make up roughly 76 per cent of the GDP in the Euro area and 110 per cent of the GDP in the US.

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It added that the banking system’s credit-to-deposit ratio is still high, making it difficult for wholesale bank credit to grow. Over the next five fiscal years, the country may still experience a funding gap notwithstanding projected increases in bank lending, external commercial borrowings, and current debt market instruments.

The report further highlighted that the corporate bond market has grown consistently over the last five fiscal years, reaching around Rs 59 lakh crore in FY26 at a compound annual growth rate of 10.4 per cent. With outstanding corporate bonds making up just 17 percent of GDP, it is still little in comparison to the scale of the economy.

Furthermore, the report predicts that India’s real GDP growth would slow to 6.6 per cent in FY27 from 7.7 per cent in FY26 due to rising crude oil prices, supply-chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions, and the effects of an anticipated below-normal monsoon.

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