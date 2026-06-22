India needs green bonds, blended finance and export credit support for future-ready nuclear energy ecosystem: Report

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): India will require innovative financing mechanisms, including green bonds, blended finance and export credit support, to build a resilient and future-ready nuclear energy ecosystem and achieve its long-term clean energy ambitions, according to a joint report by KPMG and the US-India Business Council (USIBC).

Advertisement

The report said India stands at a strategic inflection point in the development of its nuclear energy sector and has the potential to emerge as a global leader in nuclear power with the right mix of policy reforms, technological innovation and investment mobilisation.

Advertisement

According to the report, building a robust nuclear ecosystem will require coordinated efforts across financing, regulation, workforce development and international cooperation.

Advertisement

"To build a resilient and future-ready nuclear ecosystem, the report advocates for harmonisation of safety standards, joint research and development initiatives, and innovative financing mechanisms such as green bonds, blended finance, and export credit support," the report stated.

It added that these financing tools can help reduce investment risks, attract institutional capital and align nuclear projects with global sustainability objectives.

Advertisement

The report also stressed the importance of public engagement and transparent communication to build societal trust in nuclear energy, particularly on issues related to nuclear waste management and environmental safety.

A key challenge highlighted in the report is the need for a skilled workforce capable of supporting India's long-term nuclear expansion plans.

"The importance of a skilled workforce cannot be understated," the report said, adding that India needs a framework to train and hire skilled personnel who can safely construct and manage the targeted 100 GW nuclear power capacity by 2047.

To achieve this goal, the report called for greater emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in India's premier universities. It also recommended cross-country collaborations to accelerate skill development among both the existing and future workforce.

In India, recently, significant policy reforms have been initiated in nuclear energy. The SHANTI Act was passed in December 2025, it acts as a major step toward opening India's nuclear sector to private participation.

The SHANTI Act enables private-sector participation in India's nuclear energy sector, subject to regulatory and licensing requirements.

The legislation repealed the Atomic Energy Act of 1962 and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage (CLND) Act of 2010, both of which had restricted private and foreign investment and created barriers to innovation and capital inflows.

The report said further legal and regulatory reforms would be necessary to unlock the full potential of nuclear energy in the country.

It added that India's nuclear ambitions can be realised through a coordinated policy push that combines legal reform, regulatory agility, financial innovation and international collaboration. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)