India needs to solve structural issues to achieve Viksit Bharat aim by 2047: WTO

India must solve structural issues such high trade costs, complicated regulations, infrastructure deficiencies, and obstacles to further global integration if it hopes to become a developed country by 2047, according to a WTO study.

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As per the WTO Secretariat’s trade policy assessment report on India, financial inclusion has advanced significantly.

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However, it also stated that the policy framework featured state trade, comparatively high taxes, the use of import and export restrictions, and large budgetary support programs (such as those for supplies of food grains and fertiliser).

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It stated that India’s trade and investment policy advances included the growth of regional trade agreements, continuous liberalisation of FDI regimes, and initiatives to enhance trade facilitation through modernisation of customs and digitisation.

“Looking ahead, in the short term, real GDP growth is forecast to range between 6.8 and 7.2 per cent in FY2027/2028, continuing the trend of strong growth posted during the review period — one in which India was the fastest-growing G20 economy,” the study outlined.

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It added, “Looking further ahead, sustaining the strong economic performance needed to reach the Viksit Bharat vision of a developed India by 2047 will require addressing structural challenges, including high trade costs, regulatory complexity, infrastructure gaps, and barriers to deeper global integration.”

The study noted that reforms to improve the business environment, boost productivity, and reduce dependence on trade-restrictive measures could support more effective resource allocation and competitiveness, building on the administrative and procedural reforms, such as the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Acts, to encourage ease of doing business.

It added that such actions might also contribute in drawing in foreign capital.

Furthermore, it continued saying that the balance between self-reliance and transparency, as well as its participation in a multilateral trading system and its reform, will continue to be crucial factors in determining India’s future growth and resilience as it works to diversify exports, increase its role in international trade, and achieve its long-term development goals.