DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India needs to solve structural issues to achieve Viksit Bharat aim by 2047: WTO

India needs to solve structural issues to achieve Viksit Bharat aim by 2047: WTO

As per the WTO Secretariat’s trade policy assessment report on India, financial inclusion has advanced significantly

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:35 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo: ANI file
Advertisement

India must solve structural issues such high trade costs, complicated regulations, infrastructure deficiencies, and obstacles to further global integration if it hopes to become a developed country by 2047, according to a WTO study.

Advertisement

As per the WTO Secretariat’s trade policy assessment report on India, financial inclusion has advanced significantly.

Advertisement

However, it also stated that the policy framework featured state trade, comparatively high taxes, the use of import and export restrictions, and large budgetary support programs (such as those for supplies of food grains and fertiliser).

Advertisement

It stated that India’s trade and investment policy advances included the growth of regional trade agreements, continuous liberalisation of FDI regimes, and initiatives to enhance trade facilitation through modernisation of customs and digitisation.

“Looking ahead, in the short term, real GDP growth is forecast to range between 6.8 and 7.2 per cent in FY2027/2028, continuing the trend of strong growth posted during the review period — one in which India was the fastest-growing G20 economy,” the study outlined.

Advertisement

It added, “Looking further ahead, sustaining the strong economic performance needed to reach the Viksit Bharat vision of a developed India by 2047 will require addressing structural challenges, including high trade costs, regulatory complexity, infrastructure gaps, and barriers to deeper global integration.”

The study noted that reforms to improve the business environment, boost productivity, and reduce dependence on trade-restrictive measures could support more effective resource allocation and competitiveness, building on the administrative and procedural reforms, such as the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Acts, to encourage ease of doing business.

It added that such actions might also contribute in drawing in foreign capital.

Furthermore, it continued saying that the balance between self-reliance and transparency, as well as its participation in a multilateral trading system and its reform, will continue to be crucial factors in determining India’s future growth and resilience as it works to diversify exports, increase its role in international trade, and achieve its long-term development goals.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts