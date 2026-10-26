DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India, Netherlands discuss deeper cooperation in semiconductors, critical minerals, clean energy

India, Netherlands discuss deeper cooperation in semiconductors, critical minerals, clean energy

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:07 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Hague [Netherlands], October 26 (ANI): India and the Netherlands have discussed expanding cooperation in semiconductors, critical minerals, green hydrogen and advanced manufacturing, as the two countries look to strengthen technology partnerships and secure supply chains.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held discussions with the Netherlands' Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, Heleen Herbert, on Monday, focusing on new opportunities for trade and industrial cooperation.

Advertisement

Sharing details of the meeting on social media platform X, Goyal said, "Had a productive meeting with Ms. Heleen Herbert, Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy of the Netherlands."

Advertisement

He added that the two sides "explored deeper cooperation across semiconductors, green hydrogen, clean energy transition, critical minerals, and advanced manufacturing."

The discussions come as India seeks to expand domestic semiconductor manufacturing, strengthen access to critical minerals and attract investment in clean energy technologies.

Advertisement

Cooperation with the Netherlands is particularly significant given the country's expertise in semiconductor equipment and advanced manufacturing, areas important for India's efforts to build domestic production capabilities.

The two ministers also discussed opportunities arising from the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), particularly for expanding trade and strengthening supply chains.

Goyal said they "discussed leveraging the India-EU FTA to expand trade flows, build resilient supply chains, and unlock new avenues of growth for both our nations."

India and the European Union concluded negotiations for the FTA in January 2026. The European Commission submitted proposals for its signature and conclusion to the EU Council in September, with the agreement still awaiting the necessary approvals before entering into force.

Goyal is visiting the Netherlands from October 24 to 27 as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral trade, investment and industrial cooperation.

His visit includes meetings with Dutch government officials and business leaders, with discussions focused on technology, manufacturing, clean energy and trade connectivity.

The latest meeting reflects efforts by both countries to translate their expanding economic relationship into closer industrial partnerships, particularly in strategic technologies and clean energy. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts