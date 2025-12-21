DT
PT
Home / Business / India, Netherlands sign MoU to collaborate on National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal in Gujarat

ANI
Updated At : 12:55 PM Dec 21, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): India and the Netherlands have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation on maritime heritage, marking a significant step toward developing the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, Gujarat.

The MoU was exchanged during a bilateral meeting between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel.

It brings together the NMHC, being developed under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and the National Maritime Museum in Amsterdam.

Under the agreement, the two sides will collaborate on the exchange of knowledge, expertise and best practices in maritime museum design, curation and conservation.

The partnership will also facilitate joint exhibitions, research projects and cultural exchange programmes, while exploring innovative approaches to enhance visitor experience, education and public outreach.

The NMHC at Lothal is envisioned as a world-class heritage complex showcasing India's 4,500-year-old maritime legacy.

Collaboration with the Amsterdam-based museum is expected to strengthen its global profile, promote inclusive education and tourism, and ensure affordable access for students, local communities and underprivileged groups.

On this occasion, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, "The MoU between the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal and the National Maritime Museum in Amsterdam is a landmark step in taking India's rich 4,500-year maritime legacy to the global stage."

"This partnership will bring world-class expertise in conservation, curation and museum design, while strengthening cultural ties between India and the Netherlands. It also aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modiji's vision of combining heritage with innovation to promote inclusive education, tourism and people-to-people connections," Sonowal said.

The MoU reflects a shared commitment to preserving and promoting maritime heritage, while also deepening people-to-people and cultural ties between the two countries.

The Ministry looks forward to close cooperation to implement the provisions of the agreement.

Recalling the long maritime histories of India and the Netherlands, the two ministers welcomed the partnership and also discussed expanding ongoing cooperation in the maritime and shipping sectors, including green shipping initiatives, port development and shipbuilding. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

