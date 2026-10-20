DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India-New Zealand FTA comes into effect, opens access to over 1 billion customers,says Christopher Luxon

India-New Zealand FTA comes into effect, opens access to over 1 billion customers,says Christopher Luxon

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:15 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Tuesday said the country's historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India has come into effect, providing Kiwi businesses access to more than a billion additional customers with significantly reduced tariffs and creating opportunities for higher exports, investment and employment.

In a post on social media platform X, Luxon said the agreement was delivered through close cooperation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would help expand economic activity in both countries.

Advertisement

"As of today, our historic Free Trade Agreement with India is in effect," Luxon said, adding that the agreement would make it easier for New Zealand businesses to sell more products and services in the Indian market.

Advertisement

"From today, Kiwi businesses can reach over a billion more customers with significantly reduced tariffs," he said.

Luxon said the improved market access would enable businesses to increase sales, hire more employees, invest in machinery and expand their operations.

Advertisement

He added that the resulting economic activity would support employment and wage growth in New Zealand, with the benefits flowing into local communities.

"That means it's easier for Kiwi businesses to sell more, hire more staff, invest in machinery and expand, creating more jobs and higher wages for Kiwis," the New Zealand Prime Minister said.

The agreement's implementation marks a step towards strengthening trade and economic engagement between India and New Zealand, with businesses expected to benefit from reduced tariff barriers and greater access to each other's markets.

Luxon also linked the agreement to his government's broader trade policy, saying the National Party had been working to secure international trade deals to support domestic economic growth.

"That's why National has been hustling on the world stage, getting trade deals done," he said, urging voters to continue supporting the party's approach.

The New Zealand Prime Minister's remarks highlighted the government's expectation that expanded access to India would help domestic businesses increase their international sales and channel the resulting gains into investment, employment and higher incomes at home.

While Luxon outlined the anticipated economic benefits of the agreement, his post did not specify the sectors expected to gain the most, the projected increase in bilateral trade or the estimated value of additional exports following its implementation.

The FTA is expected to provide a framework for businesses in both countries to explore expanded commercial opportunities as the two economies deepen their trade relationship. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts