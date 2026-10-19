India-New Zealand FTA to commence on October 20; aims for Rs 35,000 crore by 2030

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said several Indian products from labour-heavy sectors like leather, footwear, clothing and textiles will face no import duty in New Zealand once the India-New Zealand FTA will take effect from October 20 viz Tuesday.

"We have agreed to work towards doubling bilateral trade in goods and services to New Zealand $7 billion or approximately Rs 35,000 crore by 2030, which is barely four years away, so we are looking at 18 per cent compounded annual growth rate, which gives our businesses ambitious growth to target,” said Goyal said.

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The trade in goods and services between the two nations reached approximately USD 2.4 billion in 2024-25.

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Goyal said the pact will allow Indian exporters complete duty-free entry to the New Zealand market, creating opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), women business owners, farmers and artisans.

The agreement is anticipated to enable USD 20 billion in investments in India, generating prospects in manufacturing, infrastructure, agriculture and innovation, he added.

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The pact, signed on April 27, allows duty-free entry for all of India’s exports to New Zealand starting this Tuesday, he said.

"I am setting a goal for them to raise it to 50 per cent. New Zealand has become their 140th export destination," Goyal stated.

The agreement also creates a partnership for agricultural productivity, allowing New Zealand's technology to cater to India's scale and increasing demand.

He mentioned that sensitive sectors such as dairy, onions, chickpeas, peas, corn, almonds, synthetic honey and sugar have been excluded from the trade agreement.

The commerce ministry has announced the process for distributing Tariff Rate Quotas (TRQ) as part of the trade agreement. Products covered by the TRQ consist of apples, kiwi fruit, albumins, and Manuka honey.

The agreement includes 70 per cent of New Zealand's tariff lines, whereas India has removed 30 per cent of its tariff lines.