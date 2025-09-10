DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / India-Oman FTA may happen in a week: Piyush Goyal

India-Oman FTA may happen in a week: Piyush Goyal

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:15 PM Sep 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): In a week's time, chances are high that India and Oman will ink a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to boost trade and commerce between both countries, Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

"Oman and India are talking on an FTA, and it may happen in a week," he said while addressing the 'FICCI LEADS' event in New Delhi, adding that efforts will be made to expedite the discussion.

The FTA would be under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

Advertisement

Negotiations for a comprehensive trade deal between India and Oman, which commenced in 2023, have been concluded recently.

"India wants to be a part of the developed world. We want to work with friendly countries," he said, adding that India wants to engage actively with its trade partners.

Advertisement

In the event, he said that "we have aligned interests and we can truly create partnerships."

Goyal informed that more FTAs with other countries are also in the offing, and it will take some time.

A meeting with the EU Commissioner is scheduled today on different FTAs, the minister added.

India's trade deal negotiations gained momentum this week with multiple bilateral engagements underway, including fresh rounds with the European Union (EU).

India has, over the past five years, inked several trade deals, including the India-Mauritius Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) implemented in 2021, the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) in 2022, the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) in 2024, and the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) signed in 2025, which is yet to come into force.

The India-European Union Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) is expected to be implemented later this year once all parties complete their ratification processes.

Meanwhile, India is in talks for several other agreements, including the India-EU FTA, India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), India-Sri Lanka Economic and Technology Cooperation Agreement, India-Peru FTA, India-Chile CEPA, India-New Zealand FTA, and a bilateral trade agreement with the United States. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts