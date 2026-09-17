India on track for ‘unprecedented exponential growth’ in semiconductors: Industry leaders at SEMICON 2026

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): India’s semiconductor ecosystem is on track for “unprecedented exponential growth”, with chipmakers looking to scale up manufacturing, deepen research and build a skilled workforce, industry leaders said at SEMICON India 2026.

Addressing the SEMICON 2026 event in New Delhi, Ajit Manocha, President and CEO of SEMI, highlighted the momentum in India’s semiconductor industry, saying the sector is progressing on the right track after a “remarkable” year.

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Calling India indispensable to the global semiconductor ecosystem, Manocha stressed the need for the country to identify key elements of the semiconductor value chain where it can build a strong position and become indispensable globally.

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“I think we are on the right track for unprecedented exponential growth,” he said.

On the other hand, Micron CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra highlighted Micron’s role in India’s semiconductor journey and also shared the company’s upcoming expansion plans.

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Mehrotra said the company has been present in India for seven years, directly employing more than 7,000 people while supporting tens of thousands of additional jobs across the semiconductor value chain.

“Our current production capacity already exceeds the memory required for India's entire laptop market. This year, we will assemble and test 10s of millions of chips at Sanand. Next year, hundreds of millions of chips.”

Mehrotra said growing global demand for faster, denser and more power-efficient memory is creating opportunities for Micron, which began commercial production at its Sanand facility earlier this year. The facility is India’s first semiconductor assembly and test plant and the first project under the India Semiconductor Mission.

Highlighting Micron’s engineering presence in the country, he said, “Our engineering in India began long before the factory did. Our centers in Hyderabad and Bangalore are now a core part of Micron's global technology network. Our India teams have contributed to more than 3,700 patents, inventions, and disclosures.”

Jochen Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon Technologies, highlighted the company’s expanding presence in India, saying it now employs around 2,800 people in the country after increasing its workforce by more than 28 per cent over the past year.

He also highlighted Infineon’s focus on semiconductor skilling, saying the company, in collaboration with the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), launched a new Centre of Excellence to equip the next generation of semiconductor engineers with skills needed for the industry’s future. (ANI)

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