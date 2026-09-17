DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India on track for ‘unprecedented exponential growth’ in semiconductors: Industry leaders at SEMICON 2026

India on track for ‘unprecedented exponential growth’ in semiconductors: Industry leaders at SEMICON 2026

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:28 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): India’s semiconductor ecosystem is on track for “unprecedented exponential growth”, with chipmakers looking to scale up manufacturing, deepen research and build a skilled workforce, industry leaders said at SEMICON India 2026.

Addressing the SEMICON 2026 event in New Delhi, Ajit Manocha, President and CEO of SEMI, highlighted the momentum in India’s semiconductor industry, saying the sector is progressing on the right track after a “remarkable” year.

Advertisement

Calling India indispensable to the global semiconductor ecosystem, Manocha stressed the need for the country to identify key elements of the semiconductor value chain where it can build a strong position and become indispensable globally.

Advertisement

“I think we are on the right track for unprecedented exponential growth,” he said.

On the other hand, Micron CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra highlighted Micron’s role in India’s semiconductor journey and also shared the company’s upcoming expansion plans.

Advertisement

Mehrotra said the company has been present in India for seven years, directly employing more than 7,000 people while supporting tens of thousands of additional jobs across the semiconductor value chain.

“Our current production capacity already exceeds the memory required for India's entire laptop market. This year, we will assemble and test 10s of millions of chips at Sanand. Next year, hundreds of millions of chips.”

Mehrotra said growing global demand for faster, denser and more power-efficient memory is creating opportunities for Micron, which began commercial production at its Sanand facility earlier this year. The facility is India’s first semiconductor assembly and test plant and the first project under the India Semiconductor Mission.

Highlighting Micron’s engineering presence in the country, he said, “Our engineering in India began long before the factory did. Our centers in Hyderabad and Bangalore are now a core part of Micron's global technology network. Our India teams have contributed to more than 3,700 patents, inventions, and disclosures.”

Jochen Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon Technologies, highlighted the company’s expanding presence in India, saying it now employs around 2,800 people in the country after increasing its workforce by more than 28 per cent over the past year.

He also highlighted Infineon’s focus on semiconductor skilling, saying the company, in collaboration with the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), launched a new Centre of Excellence to equip the next generation of semiconductor engineers with skills needed for the industry’s future. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts