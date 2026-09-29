India opens anti-dumping probes into seven Chinese products across pharma, rubber, elevators

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): India has launched separate anti-dumping investigations into imports of seven products from China, including key pharmaceutical ingredients Penicillin G, Amoxycillin Trihydrate and Montelukast Sodium, after domestic manufacturers alleged that low-priced Chinese imports were hurting local industry.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, initiated the investigations through separate notifications issued between September 23 and September 28.

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The products under investigation are Para-tert-Octyl Phenol (PTOP) Formaldehyde Tackifier Resin, Penicillin G and its salts, 6-Amino Penicillanic Acid (6-APA), T-Shaped Elevator/Lift Solid Guide Rails, Amoxycillin Trihydrate, Montelukast Sodium and Copolymer Polyol with hydroxyl value of 23.5 or more.

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While six investigations are specifically against imports from China, the probe into 6-APA, a key intermediate used for producing beta-lactam antibiotics, also covers imports from the European Union. The application in that case was filed by Qule Pharma Private Limited. The company alleged that dumped imports were causing “material retardation” to the establishment of the domestic industry.

Three of the seven investigations relate directly to India's pharmaceutical supply chain.

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The Penicillin G probe was sought by Lyfius Pharma Private Limited. Penicillin G is a key starting material for several antibiotics and is also used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient. The applicant alleged that dumped Chinese imports were materially slowing the establishment of domestic production.

For Amoxycillin Trihydrate, the application was filed by Apitoria Pharma Private Limited, a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma. DGTR said the applicant accounts for more than 35 per cent of Indian production, while it and supporter Centrient Pharmaceuticals India together account for over 60 per cent.

DGTR said in the Amoxycillin case that the dumping margin was prima facie above the minimum threshold and significant, adding that it found “sufficient evidence of dumping” as well as injury to the domestic industry and a link between the two. The investigation covers the period from April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026.

The Montelukast Sodium investigation was initiated following an application by Morepen Laboratories Limited. Montelukast Sodium is used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient in medicines for respiratory and allergic disorders. Morepen alleged material injury from dumped imports from China.

Outside pharmaceuticals, SI Group India Private Limited and Finorchem Limited sought the probe into PTOP Formaldehyde Tackifier Resin, which is primarily used in tyre manufacturing and other rubber products.

The investigation into T-Shaped Elevator/Lift Solid Guide Rails followed an application by Saver India Riding Systems Company Private Limited. The rails form the track that guides an elevator car and its counterweight during vertical movement.

DGTR also opened a fresh investigation into Copolymer Polyol after an application by Expanded Polymer Systems Private Limited. The product is mainly used to make flexible foam used in mattresses and is also used in automobile components.

The series of probes comes amid a broader government push to expand domestic production of critical drug ingredients.

The initiation of an anti-dumping investigation does not automatically mean a duty has been imposed. DGTR will examine the extent of dumping, injury to domestic producers and the link between the two before deciding whether to recommend an anti-dumping duty to the government. (ANI)

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