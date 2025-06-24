India Opens Doors to Global Business with LIBF 2026: Bookings Now Live for Mega Exhibition at Jio World Drive, Mumbai

PNN

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24: India's business landscape is set to witness a global-scale transformation as the bookings for LIBF 2026, the Leading India Business Fair, are now officially open. Announced at a press event in Mumbai, the exhibition is scheduled to be held in January 2026 at the iconic Jio World Drive, located in the financial epicentre of the country, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. With participation expected from over 30 countries and across 34 key sectors, LIBF 2026 is positioning itself as India's most comprehensive international business exhibition, bringing together entrepreneurs, corporates, MSMEs, start-ups, trade facilitators, and investors on one grand stage.

At the announcement, Vijay Karia, Director of LIBF, highlighted the exhibition's core purpose not just as a showcase of businesses but as a catalyst for tangible business outcomes. "LIBF 2026 is more than an exhibition; it is a complete business ecosystem. Exhibitors and visitors will have direct access to ready customers, suppliers, dealers, and financial institutions. This platform is about creating real business outcomes, orders, partnerships, and investments," he said. From green energy and fintech to agritech, retail, real estate, and manufacturing, LIBF 2026 will offer participants an unmatched opportunity to build credibility, form cross-border collaborations, and meet decision-makers from India and abroad.

Advertisement

The choice of Jio World Drive as the venue only reinforces the scale and ambition behind LIBF. With world-class infrastructure and its location in the heart of Mumbai's commercial hub, it provides a premium environment for strategic networking and high-level engagement. According to the organisers, the venue will allow exhibitors to gain unparalleled visibility in a setting designed for both business intensity and convenience. Participants can expect seamless logistics, superior facilities, and access to a business-first audience curated from across the globe.

LIBF 2026 arrives at a strategically perfect time when India is accelerating toward becoming a global trade and manufacturing powerhouse. With government initiatives like 'Make in India' and a wave of start-up innovation capturing global attention, the exhibition serves as a gateway for global companies to explore Indian opportunities and vice versa. Whether you are a first-time entrepreneur, a scaling start-up, or a legacy enterprise, LIBF offers something for everyone. Businesses will benefit not only from live interactions and networking but also from exposure to potential investors, suppliers, buyers, and government facilitators. It is a rare chance to convert footfalls into formal collaborations and walk-ins into long-term partners.

Advertisement

Mr. Satish Vithalani, Chairman of LIBF, echoed this sentiment with great optimism: "We invite businesses of all sizes, from MSMEs to multinationals, to book their space and be part of a transformative experience. LIBF 2026 is where visibility meets viability. We are excited to welcome visitors from across the globe to do business with the most quality-conscious and experienced exhibitors. The roaring success of our past exhibitions and conferences enthuses us even further," he said.

Bookings are now officially live, and the organisers have invited early interest to secure premium exhibition slots. Whether you're looking to launch new products, meet investors, connect with global buyers, or simply understand where your business fits in the evolving Indian and global ecosystem, LIBF 2026 is where it all begins.

For Media enquiries:-

* Visit- www.libf.co

* Contact - +91 7977101011

* Email- contact@libf.co

Join LIBF 2026 at Jio World Drive, Mumbai and witness where India's business future takes shape.

You can download the app on both Android and iOS devices. On Android, it's listed as "LMP Business Network," while on iOS, it's available under the name "LIBF."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)