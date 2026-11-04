India overtakes UK with 51 startups in global gazelle rankings: Report

India has surpassed the United Kingdom to become the world's third-largest base of potential unicorns, with 51 startups featuring in the 2026 ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Gazelle Index, up from 47 in the previous year.

The US and China retained the top two positions with 302 and 278 firms, respectively, while India's startup ecosystem continued to expand across financial technology, enterprise software and deep-tech sectors.

Advertisement

The report tracks privately held companies established in or after 2000, with valuations ranging from USD 500 million to just under USD 1 billion and the potential to achieve unicorn status within three years. India also ranked third globally in the Cheetah and Unicorn categories.

Advertisement

Since the index was launched in 2021, the number of Indian Gazelles has increased by 59 per cent, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 10 per cent.

The 51 companies together have a combined valuation of Rs 3.3 lakh crore and have raised investments worth Rs 87,780 crore. They collectively employ 60,228 people and reported revenue of Rs 33,233 crore in FY25.

Advertisement

The 41 companies that disclosed their earnings recorded an average annual growth of 50 per cent, while the group's revenue grew at a CAGR of 21 per cent between FY22 and FY25.

FinTech accounted for the largest share of the Gazelle group, with 13 companies, followed by Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and e-commerce, with five each. Edtech and agritech accounted for four companies each.

AI, clean technology, and aerospace and defence together contributed eight companies, highlighting the growing presence of technology-driven and industrial enterprises in India's startup ecosystem. The sectoral distribution differs from that in the US and China, where biotechnology, AI and semiconductors have a more prominent presence.

In terms of geographical distribution, Bengaluru led with 17 companies, followed by the National Capital Region (NCR) with 11 and Mumbai with eight. Together, these three centres accounted for 36 of the 51 Gazelles, or 71 per cent of the total. Chennai had two companies, while Pune, Jaipur and Surat had one each.

The remaining 10 companies were based overseas, including seven in the US, two in Singapore and one in the UK. The index featured a total of 21 companies with overseas operations.

In 2026, seven companies from the previous edition crossed the USD 1-billion valuation mark, taking the number of Gazelles that have achieved unicorn status since 2021 to 34.

The latest additions included Twin Health, KreditBee, Cloudnine Hospitals, Dhan, La Renon, Neo Wealth Management and InVideo AI.

Twin Health recorded the biggest valuation jump, rising from USD 700 million to USD 2 billion. KreditBee reached a valuation of USD 1.5 billion, while Cloudnine Hospitals crossed USD 1.3 billion. Dhan was valued at USD 1.2 billion, and Neo Wealth Management crossed the USD 1.1-billion mark.