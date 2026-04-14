India Pharma 2026 concludes with focus on funding, infrastructure and speed to drive innovation

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): The two-day 'India Pharma 2026' event concluded on Tuesday with a strong call for enhanced funding, infrastructure, and faster execution to drive pharmaceutical innovation, according to an official statement released by the Department of Pharmaceuticals under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Advertisement

The ministry stated that the 9th edition of the event was organised by the Department of Pharmaceuticals in association with FICCI and the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance in New Delhi.

Advertisement

The event witnessed participation from over 800 delegates across two days, with more than 60 speakers taking part in 10 sessions, including 6 plenary sessions, supported by over 20 partner organisations.

Advertisement

The ministry also shared that on the second day, deliberations focused on strengthening the pharmaceutical financing ecosystem and identifying pathways for innovation-led growth.

Stakeholders from industry, finance, academia, and policy highlighted the importance of strategic investments, infrastructure development, and speed in driving the next phase of sectoral transformation.

Advertisement

Delivering the valedictory address, Satyaprakash T L, Joint Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, said that discussions converged around three critical enablers--funding, infrastructure, and speed.

He noted that coordinated action across government, industry, and academia is essential for India to proactively position itself in the evolving global pharmaceutical landscape.

The plenary session on developing a vibrant pharma financing ecosystem highlighted the need for timely and diverse capital to support innovation. Dr. Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, CEO of Anusandhan National Research Foundation, outlined the evolving funding architecture, combining grant-based support for academia and not-for-profit institutions with capital-based instruments for the private sector.

Speakers discussed funding avenues such as venture capital, private equity, blended finance, and public-private partnerships, while also highlighting challenges including long research and development cycles, high-risk investments, and regulatory uncertainties.

The need for innovative financing models across the value chain--from early-stage research to commercialisation--was emphasised.

Another key session focused on advancing India's pharmaceutical growth through innovation. Dr. Renu Swarup, former Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, said India has made significant progress in building a comprehensive innovation ecosystem, strengthening linkages between academia and industry.

Industry leaders, including Dilip Shanghvi and Pankaj Patel, highlighted the importance of sustained investment in research and development, improving market access for new drugs, and sharing risks associated with innovation.

Winselow Tucker of Eli Lilly India emphasised the need for a clear strategic roadmap with defined milestones, while also underlining the role of artificial intelligence and accountability in driving transformation.

The sessions collectively highlighted that while India has built strong foundations in pharmaceuticals, the next phase of growth will require deeper collaboration, bold investments, and a shift towards innovation-led development to strengthen its position in advanced therapeutics. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)