DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / India Pharma market stays muted in November, marks 36 months of single-digit growth: Nomura

India Pharma market stays muted in November, marks 36 months of single-digit growth: Nomura

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:45 AM Dec 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): The growth of the Indian pharmaceuticals market (IPM) continues to remain muted in November, staying in single-digit territory for the past 32 months, Nomura said in its latest report.

Advertisement

The report highlighted that the India pharmaceuticals market (IPM) grew 9.1 per cent year-over-year (y-o-y) (in terms of sales) in November 2025, reflecting a modest slowdown from the previous month, but still indicating some recovery in the recent past.

Advertisement

It stated "The India pharmaceuticals market (IPM) grew 9.1 per cent y-y (in terms of sales) in Nov-2025....... IPM growth has remained in single-digits for the past 32 months".

Advertisement

According to the report, the IPM recorded price growth of 5.5 per cent, while new products contributed 2.9 per cent to the y-y growth. Volume growth remained low at 0.6 per cent y-y, highlighting slow demand momentum in the market.

The report noted that except for the double-digit growth seen in October 2023 due to seasonal variations, the IPM growth has stayed within single digits for nearly three years.

Advertisement

It reiterated that the growth rate of branded generics continues to be impacted by market share gains by trade generics, generics, and private-label medicines.

These segments have increasingly captured demand, limiting the expansion of branded generic products in the domestic market.

The report highlighted that the top-10 companies in terms of MAT Nov-2025 are performing better than the overall market.

The Moving Annual Total (MAT) is the total value of sales (or another variable) over the immediately preceding 12 months, ending in the month specified.

These companies recorded y-y sales growth of approx. 9.5 per cent for MAT Nov-2025 compared to 8 per cent y-y growth seen in the IPM.

The report believed that greater regulatory control over product quality and marketing practices supported market share gains of larger players, helping them stay ahead of the broader industry trend.

However, performance among key brands remained below market growth. In Nov-2025 and MAT Nov-2025, the top-40 brands on an aggregate basis recorded y-y growth of 5.4 per cent and 7.0 per cent, respectively, trailing behind IPM growth of 9.1 per cent and 8.0 per cent.

It said that while the 9.1 per cent y-y growth in November reflects a moderate slowdown from the previous month, it still signals some recovery in recent months. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts