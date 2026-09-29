India plans new National Steel Policy, draft to be put out within a week: Steel Secretary

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): The government will put the proposed National Steel Policy in the public domain within about a week for stakeholder consultation, with the new framework aimed at setting out a roadmap for India's steel sector till 2047, Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik said on Tuesday.

“This National Steel Policy is being formulated with a vision to bring India to Viksit Bharat target in 2047. In about a week, we will put this policy into public domain for consultation and for comments from stakeholders,” Poundrik told reporters.

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He said the government is revisiting the existing National Steel Policy of 2017 as the sector has changed significantly over the past decade, with issues such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, technology upgradation, decarbonisation and sustainability now requiring greater policy focus.

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“There were many issues which were not there in 2017 with that much of focus. For example, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and technology upgradation,” Poundrik said.

He added that India's position in the global steel sector has also changed amid rising domestic capacity and consumption.

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“There are certain new issues and then course correction… especially in terms of capacity, consumption, etcetera. So that's why we are bringing a new policy so that we have a road map for the next two decades up to 2047,” he said.

The existing National Steel Policy 2017 envisages crude steelmaking capacity of 300 million tonnes per annum by 2030-31. According to the latest detailed data released by the Steel Ministry in August, India's annual crude steel capacity stood at about 222.7 million tonnes as of July 2026.

Poundrik said the proposed policy will also include measures aimed at discouraging cheap and sub-standard steel imports, including safeguard and anti-dumping measures, while improving the competitiveness of domestic steelmakers, particularly smaller producers.

The government is also proposing a Rs 5,000 crore scheme called Viksit Bharat Ispat for small steel producers, under which incentives would be linked to production and reduction in carbon emissions.

Poundrik said emission reductions would require “better technology”, better raw material and greater use of renewable energy, adding that the scheme is likely to be placed before the competent authority for approval in the near future.

The policy's focus on technology comes as the Steel Ministry has stepped up efforts to promote digitalisation across the sector. In June, the ministry said technologies including artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital twins, robotics and advanced data analytics would be important as India expands steelmaking capacity while addressing decarbonisation and competitiveness.

Poundrik said the government is also working on measures to support green steel production, including incentives for smaller producers and carbon-reduction requirements for larger steelmakers. (ANI)

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