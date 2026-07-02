DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India PMI seen steady at 57-59 in FY27 amid mixed manufacturing outlook: Report

India PMI seen steady at 57-59 in FY27 amid mixed manufacturing outlook: Report

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:53 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): India's PMI is expected to stay firm in the 57-59 range in FY27, with IT and healthcare as key growth drivers, while manufacturing recovery led by autos, metals and construction materials will likely depend on easing input costs, West Asia conflict resolution, sustained capex and PLI-led investments, according to a Brickwork report.

Advertisement

The report said India's PMI landscape reflects a cautiously optimistic outlook, with the services sector remaining resilient and supporting consumption and job creation, even as manufacturing activity moderates amid the West Asia conflict and elevated input costs.

Advertisement

It noted, while composite PMIs maintained a firm expansionary trajectory, with manufacturing in the 56-58 range and services in the 58-60 range, supported by robust demand conditions, IIP and core sector output, averaging 5-6 per cent and 7-8 per cent year-on-year respectively, signal strengthening industrial production and a gradual narrowing of the output gap.

Advertisement

"This procyclical acceleration is driven by increased fiscal spending and optimized capacity utilization across the steel, cement, and refinery verticals.to remain positive, supported by government spending and improving capacity utilization," the report said.

While flagging a slowdown in India's manufacturing activity in March, with the PMI slipping to 53.9, the report noted that the composite PMI remained firmly in expansionary territory, broadly in line with the Reserve Bank of India's revised FY27 GDP growth forecast of 6.7 per cent.

Advertisement

It added that record export order growth helped offset softer domestic demand, while the Reserve Bank of India's neutral policy stance and active liquidity support ensured steady credit transmission across sectors.

Overall, "India's PMI landscape pointed to a cautiously optimistic outlook, with resilient services sustaining consumption and job creation even as manufacturing moderated amid the West Asia conflict and rising input costs," it said.

Looking ahead to FY27, the PMI is expected to remain firm in the 57-59 range, supported by strong digital exports, robust urban consumption and expanding trade linkages through India-US and India-EU agreements, with information technology and healthcare emerging as key growth anchors.

At the same time, a recovery in manufacturing -- led by autos, metals, and construction materials -- "hinges on West Asia conflict resolution, easing input costs, and sustained transmission of government capex and PLI-led investment," it noted. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts