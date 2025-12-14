India poised for next phase of multi-trillion-dollar wealth creation: MoSL

New Delhi, [India] December 14 (ANI): India is entering a decisive phase of economic expansion that could redefine wealth creation over the next two decades, according to the 30th Wealth Creation Study by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Advertisement

Drawing inspiration from the past 17 years, during which India's economy expanded fourfold from USD 1 trillion in 2008 to USD 4 trillion in 2025, the study envisions a similar quadrupling of GDP to USD 16 trillion over the next 17 years, from 2025 to 2042.

Advertisement

The study highlights a sharp acceleration in absolute wealth creation. While the previous 17-year period added USD 3 trillion to India's GDP, the upcoming phase is expected to add USD 12 trillion, representing a fourfold increase in absolute value creation. This scale of expansion is expected to generate a powerful "wealth effect," significantly boosting consumption, investment, and corporate profitability across sectors.

Advertisement

A key beneficiary of this transformation is expected to be the financial services ecosystem. The study estimates that cumulative household savings over the next 17 years could amount to USD 47 trillion, creating a large opportunity for the BFSI sector. Wealth management firms, asset management companies, stock broking platforms, capital market intermediaries, NBFCs, banks, and insurance companies are expected to play a central role in channelising these savings into productive investments.

Rising income levels are another major structural driver. India's per capita GDP is projected to quadruple from around USD 2,600 at present to approximately USD 10,400 by 2042. This income transition is expected to push large segments of the population into higher consumption brackets, providing a sustained boost to consumer discretionary sectors.

Advertisement

The study notes that categories such as white goods, quick commerce, food technology platforms, travel and tourism, telecom services, healthcare, and allied services are likely to see strong demand expansion as discretionary spending rises. The shift from necessities to lifestyle-led consumption is expected to become more pronounced as income levels climb.

In the automobile sector, the study points to significant headroom for growth. Penetration levels of cars, SUVs, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers in India remain well below those seen in other economies with comparable per capita income. As affordability improves and financing deepens, vehicle ownership is expected to rise steadily across urban and semi-urban markets.

Real estate is another sector expected to benefit from the next leg of wealth creation. The study highlights strong demand for credible developers, particularly in premium and luxury housing segments. Rising household wealth, improving affordability, and greater preference for high-quality housing are likely to support sustained demand in this segment.

Overall, the study underlines that the next 17 years could mark a step change in India's economic and wealth trajectory. With GDP expansion occurring on a much larger base, the resulting wealth effect is expected to be significantly more powerful than in the past creating long-term opportunities across financials, consumption-led sectors, autos, and real estate. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)