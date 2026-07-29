India poised to lead 6G innovation, shape global standards: IMC CEO

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): India is set to play a leading role in the development of 6G technologies and the formulation of global standards for next-generation telecommunications, backed by active efforts from the Government of India and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), India Mobile Congress (IMC) CEO Ramakrishna P. told ANI on Wednesday.

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"Of course, there are several discussions happening; the standards are being set, and there is a great role what government and DoT are playing in 6G. I am pretty sure we will lead; at least we have a good role to play in the 6G standards and taking forward the 6G innovations," Ramakrishna P. told ANI after the launch of the theme for India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026.

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Responding to a question on the development of 6G, Ramakrishna said India is actively participating in the global standard-setting process and expressed confidence that the country will emerge as a leader in next-generation telecom innovation.

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He said the key takeaway from the launch event was the unveiling of the IMC 2026 theme, "Scale Without Boundaries", which is built around four pillars and is aimed at encouraging Indian companies, innovators and citizens to take their ideas and businesses to the global stage.

"The big takeaway for today's event or this evening is the theme. The theme was 'Scale Without Boundaries' and the four pillars around which it was structured," he said.

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Ramakrishna said India must strengthen its position on the global technology map by encouraging its industry, entrepreneurs and innovators to scale beyond domestic markets.

"India needs to be on the global map, and our companies, our industry, our citizens should look forward to the fact that they need to scale and they have to scale to take their companies or their individual ideas, innovations across the globe, and they have to be boundaryless to make it happen. I think that power, intention of each individual contributing to the industry is what we need to impart and that's what IMC wants to do," he said.

On cybersecurity and data protection, Ramakrishna said protecting the country's sovereignty should remain the highest priority as India's digital ecosystem continues to expand.

"I think sovereignty of the country is the highest priority. Every company or every solution, every app should protect the sovereignty, and cybersecurity plays an important role," he said.

He said Indian products, digital solutions and applications should not only be globally competitive but also be trusted worldwide while maintaining robust cybersecurity safeguards.

"There are two layers to that. One, any product of India should have a trust factor which is universally accepted across the globe. Second is keeping the sovereignty intact with cybersecurity," he said.

Praising India's innovation ecosystem, Ramakrishna lauded Skyroot for its achievements in the space sector and said several start-ups in the cellular and wireless technology segment are also receiving active support from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

"Skyroot has done a tremendous job. We all should be proud of those two boys and the way it has taken up the satellite mission. In the cellular or wireless field also, there are several start-ups which have been funded actively by DoT. We are proud of them, and many more will emerge in the future industries," he said.

Ramakrishna also said more than 100 countries are expected to participate in India Mobile Congress 2026, underscoring the event's growing stature as a global platform for the telecom and digital technology ecosystem. (ANI)

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