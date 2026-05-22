India Post and Flipkart sign agreement to enhance last mile deliveries across India

In a major step towards strengthening India’s e-commerce logistics ecosystem and enhancing last mile delivery capabilities across the country, the Department of Posts (DoP), under the Ministry of Communications and Flipkart India Private Ltd on Friday signed an agreement for last mile parcel delivery services.

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The agreement was signed in New Delhi by Neeraj Kumar Jha and Harvinder Kapur in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.

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The partnership aims to leverage the unparalleled reach and trusted delivery network of the DoP along with Flipkart’s strong presence in India’s e-commerce sector to provide efficient, reliable and customer-centric parcel delivery solutions across the country.

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Under the Agreement, the DoP will provide last mile delivery services for Flipkart shipments across India.

Flipkart will utilise India Post’s extensive network for parcel delivery services across urban, semi-urban and rural areas, including remote and underserved regions.

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As part of the agreement, there will be comprehensive delivery solutions, which include delivery of prepaid and COD parcels, OTP-based delivery authentication and real-time shipment tracking.

It will also focus on faster deliveries, improved operational coordination and seamless technology integration for efficient parcel movement and delivery.

Moreover, the collaboration is expected to further strengthen the logistics infrastructure supporting India’s rapidly growing e-commerce sector.

Through this partnership, Flipkart will gain access to the Department of Posts’ vast network of over 1.6 lakh post offices and an unmatched delivery presence across India. This will enable wider market reach, improved delivery efficiency and enhanced serviceability, particularly in remote and rural locations.

Meanwhile, in another development, Walmart Inc President and CEO John Furner Flipkart’s 13-minute delivery services is “really impressive”. He also lauded the rapid pace of innovation and delivery execution by e-commerce platform’s Indian unit, in which it owns a controlling stake.

Walmart acquired a 77 per cent controlling stake in Flipkart in 2018, in a USD 16 billion deal. Its shareholding now stands at over 80 per cent.