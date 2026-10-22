India Post crosses Rs 4,000 crore quarterly revenue mark for first time in 2 consecutive quarters

India Post has crossed the Rs 4,000-crore quarterly revenue mark for two consecutive quarters for the first time, recording a total revenue of Rs 8,212.7 crore in the first half of the 2026-27 financial year (April-September).

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The revenue represents a year-on-year growth of 24 per cent over Rs 6,636 crore earned during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

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The Department of Posts generated Rs 4,201.5 crore in the second quarter (July-September), registering a year-on-year growth of 25 per cent and a 5 per cent increase over the first quarter.

All six business verticals recorded year-on-year growth. The Parcels vertical led with a 71 per cent increase, followed by Postal Life Insurance and Rural Postal Life Insurance (PLI/RPLI) at 44 per cent, International Relations and Global Business at 38 per cent, Mails at 36 per cent and the Post Office Savings Bank (POSB) at 18 per cent.

The Parcels vertical generated Rs 318.9 crore in the second quarter, with Kerala, the North East, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar exceeding their quarterly targets. Mails revenue rose 26 per cent over the first quarter, with 12 Postal Circles achieving or exceeding their second-quarter targets.

POSB contributed Rs 1,987 crore, while PLI/RPLI achieved 92 per cent of its quarterly target.

Seven Postal Circles achieved 90 per cent or more of their proportionate second-quarter targets. Bihar led with 97.15 per cent, followed by West Bengal at 97.07 per cent and the North East at 94.79 per cent.

For the first half of the financial year, West Bengal recorded target achievement of 95.72 per cent, followed by Bihar at 95.12 per cent and Andhra Pradesh at 94.63 per cent.

Eighteen of the 23 Postal Circles improved their target achievement over the first quarter. The expenditure-cost ratio stood at 42 per cent, including pension expenditure, and 62 per cent when pension expenditure was excluded. Twenty-two Postal Circles improved their ratios over the first quarter.